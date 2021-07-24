5 YouTubers who acted in Hollywood films 

In an era of social media influencers gaining as much fame as Hollywood actors, YouTubers bag big roles in feature films. But the movies can easily become flops and receive bad reviews and ratings from fans.

Sometimes, professionals realize that an influencer’s huge following can lead to more ticket sales hence, they cast the big dogs of YouTube. Casting agents are now realizing the potential online entertainers have.

Here are 5 YouTubers who rose to fame after being cast in blockbuster films.

5 YouTubers who made it to Hollywood

Anna Akana, Ant- Man

Scoring a superhero movie opens many doors in the film industry. YouTuber Anna Akana landed a role in the Marvel film Ant-Man, which was released in 2015. The YouTuber has 2.81 million subscribers on her platform and posts lifestyle advice on her channel. She originally began acting in smaller indie films but went on to enter Hollywood.

Image via YouTube

Akana appeared in the ending scene alongside Sam/Falcon where she gave a teaser showing that Ant-Man would be joining the Avengers. The feature film went on to become a hit and made $138 million in the box office.

Jimmy Tatro, 22 Jump Street

Jimmy Tatro’s YouTube channel LifeAccordingToJimmy has 3.47 million subscribers. The YouTuber, who also dabbles in acting and writing, landed a role alongside Hollywood legends Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum in the cult classic 22 Jump Street, which was released in 2014.

He also played a supporting role in Grown Ups 2 which starred Adam Sandler.

22 Jump Street made over $154 million in the box office. After being applauded for his supporting roles, he also got the opportunity to act in Netflix’s true- crime mockumentary American Vandal.

Grace Helbig, Trolls

Grace Helbig has a lot to offer. The successful YouTuber, who has garnered 2.66 million subscribers on YouTube, scored massive acting gigs which others would have wished for. The New Jersey native starred in the DreamWorks movie Trolls, which was released in 2016.

The movie made over $153 million at the box office. Since then, she has also had her own talk show on the E! television network called The Grace Helbig show. She was also cast in Smosh: The Movie and Camp Takota.

The creator also bagged the role of Cindy Bear in HBO Max’s upcoming Jellystone! series.

Flula Borg, Pitch Perfect 2

YouTuber Flula Borg was cast in the popular movie Pitch Perfect 2 which released in 2015. The YouTuber has 810k ardent subscribers on YouTube. The first movie was a gigantic success and making a sequel was a daunting task.

Luckily, with a cast including Flula Borg who is popularly known for his dancing and singing skills, he fit like a glove in the a cappella group.

Image via YouTube

The movie scored 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and also earned itself a third movie which was released in 2017.

Troye Sivan, X-Men Origins: Wolverine

YouTuber, singer and actor Troye Sivan got the opportunity to play Hugh Jackman as a teenager in a flashback for Wolverine in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The Blue Neighborhood singer also acted in the Spud movie series which became popular in South Africa.

After starring as the young Wolverine, the YouTuber went on to pursue his career in music and became a renowned singer in the music industry. He also got the opportunity to appear on shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Saturday Night Live.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul