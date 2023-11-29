6 action heroines who changed the game

Back in the day, action movies predominantly featured male heroes, but the rise in action heroines in modern cinema proves that is no longer the case. From superhero movies to gritty crime thrillers, action heroines have proved time and again they can be just as intimidating as their male counterparts. The credit goes to the skilled actors who have played the iconic heroines on-screen and the talented writers who envisioned the characters.

A set template often comes to mind when fans think of action movies: a scorned hero, dangerous baddies, and plenty of nail-biting fights. Female characters weren't in the middle of all the action for a long time. Still, gradually, filmmakers understood the potential of action heroines and the dimensions they could add to action-heavy narratives.

While there have been several action heroines over the years, some left an undeniable mark by showcasing the perfect balance of strength and vulnerability.

Linda Hamilton, Uma Thurman, and 4 other ruthless action heroines who fans wouldn't want as their enemy

1) Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley (Alien)

Talking about iconic action heroines is impossible without mentioning Sigourney Weaver, who plays Ripley in the Alien film series. Introduced as a warrant officer in Alien (1979), she is onboard a spaceship that lands on a planetoid. When an unknown creature infiltrates the ship, she is as unprepared as the rest of the crew.

However, as the narrative progresses, the audience watches Ripley emerge and gear up to bring her best fight despite feeling scared. Weaver did a great job showcasing the transformation in the character with each new experience.

2) Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor (Terminator)

Viewers looking for a tough action heroine with an impressive character development arc need not look any further. In the Terminator franchise, Linda Hamilton's character, Sarah Connor, starts out as a damsel in distress. However, her temperament and ruthlessness emerge when her son's life is at stake.

Hamilton's character is relatable and realistic. It is easy to understand why she becomes hardened with time. She knows what is at stake and can see the bigger picture. She may not be significant regarding emotional support, but she is the resilient mentor and role model her son needs.

3) Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz (Fast and the Furious)

It is not uncommon for women characters in action movies to be restricted to the role of the romantic interest. However, Letty's romantic involvement with Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) isn't the only reason she plays a vital role in the narrative.

Intelligent and confident, Letty has plenty of experience with automobiles, which makes her as capable as any of the other members of the gang. Rodriguez does a great job of showcasing the character's duality. She can be caring and funny one second and calculating and ruthless in the next.

4) Milla Jovovich as Alice (Resident Evil)

When Jovovich's Alice took center stage, it became apparent that action heroines need not conform to the physical standards expected of protagonists in action movies. Alice wasn't beefed up and didn't exactly look intimidating. She looked deceivingly innocent, something that worked in her favor.

However, Milla bested even the most powerful enemies when things got serious. It was impressive to see this action heroine use her size to her advantage and focus on agility instead of brute strength.

5) Uma Thurman as The Bride (Kill Bill)

Action movies thrive on intense violence, and this action heroine didn't seem to have any issues with blood and gore. Instead, Uma Thurman was the one who spilled most of it throughout the series. Cunning and calculative, she has a quiet tension about her that keeps the viewer hooked.

Thurman chose not to be too expressive while portraying the character, keeping in line with her years of experience as an assassin. However, at the same time, she does showcase her emotional side from time to time to make her relatable.

6) Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff (MCU)

As the first female superhero in the MCU, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha, aka Black Widow, impacted fans. Regarding well-developed action heroines, Natasha was one of the best. She has an interesting backstory, and her close combat skills allow her to fight alongside the other heroes.

Johansson didn't try to suppress Natasha's feminine appeal, but at the same time, she focused on her repertoire of skills, earning her a spot on the Avengers team. She also helped pave the road for other female superheroes in the franchise.

When it comes to intelligent, resilient, and formidable lead characters, very few will come close to these beloved action heroines.