6 Adidas sneakers releasing in January 2024

For sneakerheads, 2024 will be a great year as an assortment of Adidas sneakers has been added to its roster. Last year, Adidas sneakers created a buzz in the fashion world, especially as the street style staple. Equally, it garnered appreciation from its other lineups.

The new year began with a new drop from the brand, focusing on a prior celebration of Valentine's Day. Also, the brand filled its roster with some Samba iterations and golf shoes, exuding its creative divergence in the sneakers.

These 6 Adidas sneakers are slated to be released in January 2024.

Adidas sneakers will take a fresh makeover for some iterations in January

1) Adidas Don Issue " Year Of The Dragon"

In January, Don issue 5 sneakers will be released in a golden color scheme, continuing the festive luster. This sneaker is themed on the lunar new year, embodying Spida's signature shoe structure.

The striking golden color with a combination of white seems pretty enticing to the sneakerheads. The shoe will come with a retail price of $120.

2) Adidas Samba OG Nylon "Preloved Ink S24"

Adidas Samba OG Nylon Preloved Ink S24 (Image via Adidas)

Samba is another iconic Adidas sneaker lineup, taking a fresh makeover in January 2024. Renowned for its premium leather upper, Samba tweaked them with a modern touch, releasing a pack of two in nylon material.

This month, the olive colorway has been dropped, while the " Preloved Ink S24" colorway will be released with the crinkled upper, pricing at $120 each.

3) Adidas Samba Lux Made in Italy Black Gum

Another Adidas sneaker coming in January 2024 is from the Samba lineup, an iteration with an opulent outlook. Based on the Samba structure, the sneaker is dressed in jed black, featuring Italian leather.

The stand-out part of the sneaker is its suede layering on the toe case in T shape, exuding sophistication. With tonal stitching, the sneaker has the Samba lettering in striking golden. The Adidas branding in white on the tongue continues the Samba lineage. Adidas has not revealed the price tag yet.

4) Malbon x Adidas MC87

Malbon x Adidas MC87 (Image via Flight Club)

Another Adidas sneaker drop of January 2024 comes from the golf section. A brand new makeover on MC87 with a collaboration with Malbon, releasing a white golf sneaker on January 29.

A cool blend of white and navy blue, the sneaker evokes minimalistic aesthetics while the perforation designs add boldness. The rubber spike on the outsole maintains traction on the golf course, and the co-branding on the tongue and heel further enhances elegance. The price tag is about to be announced.

5) Adidas Stan Smith Spikeless Malbon

Adidas Stan Smith Spikeless Malbon (Image via Flight Club)

Adidas scheduled another golf shoe in its roster, another iteration of Stan Smith. Dressed in white, this Adidas sneaker takes a fresh makeover, accentuating minimalistic aesthetics. This particular shoe, however, discards the three stripes. Instead, it includes an 'M' font from the Malbon insignia.

It continues the Stan Smith branding, which is etched on the tongue in a collegiate navy accent. The off-white midsole sits on the navy spikeless outsole, ensuring comfort and fashion. The price tag is not disclosed yet.

6) Adidas AE 1 New Wave

Last month, Adidas introduced Anthony Edward's signature in three colorways. And the new colorway in this series, named "New Wave," is slated to launch on January 25. This particular Adidas sneaker is constructed in a knit upper that ensures breathability.

The TPU overlay and BOOST cushioning are responsible for comfort. The upcoming colorway is accented in Arctic fashion and core black. The triple stripes of Adidas are watched on the heel, dyed in cloud white. The price tag has not yet been revealed.

The year 2024 will be a great one for sneakerheads as the brand brings up some stellar pairs. From the Response CL lineup, a fresh colorway "Magic Lilac" is slated to be launched this year. Sneakerheads can expect some unprecedented colorways of SL 72 Reappear this year.