6 best Common Projects sneakers of all time

The Common Projects brand, founded in 2004 by Flavio Girolami and Peter Poopat, made its mark with the introduction of the Achilles silhouette in the very same year. Its rapid rise to prominence can be attributed to the understated elegance of its footwear.

Common Projects is also renowned for its simple and quality sneakers that are a perfect blend of quality and luxury. The shoes have earned a reputation as the go-to style for everyday outfits because of their timeless aesthetic.

The Common Projects brand is also cited as the forerunner of the "sneakers-as-dress-shoe" vibe. The shoes are sturdy and lightweight at the same time and offer good quality for money spent.

Below is a carefully curated list of some of the best Common Projects sneakers ever released.

Best Common Projects sneakers ever released

1. Black B-Ball sneakers

The Black B-Ball sneakers (Image via Lyst)

The simplicity and quiet luxury of these shoes are what makes them stand out from other dress sneakers. The design of the sneakers is a fusion of sports and fashion, with the sneakers taking inspiration from classic basketball shoes. The B-Ball features a leather and suede upper, perforated toe, rubber outsole, and a black and white play on colors. The soles are set in brilliant white, creating an artful contrast against the predominantly black upper area.

The B-Ball sneakers are available for 561 US Dollars on Lyst.

2. The Black Tournament High sneakers

The Black Tournament High sneakers (Image via SSENSE)

These premium high-top sneakers from Common Projects feature a black top and white soles. The predominantly black upper is accented by white embroidery around the shoe's edges. The iconic golden numbers indicating shoe size and style can be seen towards the shoe's sole. The chunky sole is set in brilliant white, enhancing the black-and-white aesthetic of the shoes. The front lace-up fastening is an ode to the shoe's vintage inspiration, and the round toe ensures comfortability. The shoes are available for 520 US Dollars on SSENSE.

3. The White Track 90 sneakers

The White Track 90 sneakers (Image via SSENSE)

These track sneakers are versatile and can be paired with a wide range of outfits. The all-white colorway and the chunky soles enhance the sturdy appearance of the shoes. The shoe's upper is crafted from buffed and grained leather made in Italy. The neat perforated detailing and the pull hoop on the tongue and collar distinguish these luxury sneakers from other brands. The iconic branding of the style and shoe size is placed in gold detailing at the back of the shoes.

Shop these shoes for 610 US Dollars on the SSENSE website.

4. The original Achilles Leather sneakers

The original Achilles Leather sneakers (Image via MR PORTER)

These sneakers are the real definition of casual-meets-corporate and are a staple for dress sneakers from other shoe brands. The Achilles sneakers established the Common Projects brand as one to look out for in the sneaker industry. The sneakers are dressed in an elegant brown color and are a perfect complement to a corporate outfit without being too flashy or casual. The neat detailing and crisp appearance accentuate the luxurious look of the sneakers. The gold embossment on the shoe's waist pays homage to the Common Projects' unique branding. Shop these premium dress sneakers for 480 US Dollars on Mr PORTER.

5. The Court-classic Suede trimmed leather sneakers

The Court-classic Suede trimmed leather sneakers (Image via MR PORTER)

These sneakers are the epitome of elegance. Dressed in gorgeous taupe leather and complemented by black round soles, the sneakers are versatile and dressy at the same time. The upper area is adorned with glossy leather and further accentuated by the crisp embroidery on the tongue and on the waist. A suede unit distinguishes the toe cap, while the golden branding on the waist alludes to the brand's minimalist fashion.

These sneakers are available on MR PORTER for 525 US Dollars.

6. The Nobuck Slip-on sneakers

The Nobuck Slip-on sneakers (Image via Lyst)

As their name implies, these shoes are easy to get into and get out of. The cool tone and creamy white soles highlight their minimalist design. The chunky appearance of the soles makes them appropriate and trendy.

These slip-ons are available for 321.62 US Dollars on Lyst.

On the lookout for quality sneakers from a luxury brand? Shop any of the above-mentioned before they get sold out!