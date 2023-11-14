The Dolce Vita sneaker brand was founded by Nick Lucio and Van Lamprou in 2001 due to the need for inclusivity of women's footwear in the fashion industry. The brand was born at a time when male-centered sneaker brands dominated the scene.

The brand gained prominence, and its sneakers became wardrobe staples. They were highly sought after by sneakerheads and fashionistas alike due to their chic and artful designs, drawing inspiration from pop culture.

The New York-based brand is popularly known for effortlessly incorporating its understated Cali boho babe and cool New York City girl vibe into its series of sneakers collection. The contemporary brand's sneakers collection, from the trend-setting Zina and Dolen sneakers to its Tiger sneakers, are testaments to the brand's dedication to releasing quality and stylish footwear for women.

Below is a carefully curated list of the 6 best Dolce Vita sneakers of all time.

Best Dolce Vita sneakers ever released

1. Dolen pearl sneakers

The Dolen pearl sneakers (Image via Dolce Vita)

The sneakers are dressed in a soft vanilla hue, with embellished pearl detailing for an eye-catching visual. The soles feature carved lines giving the shoes a fashion-forward design. These feminine kicks also offer comfort with the seamless blend of leather and breathable mesh that allows for airflow and durability.

Additionally, the chunky crown-like outsole offers perfect grip and traction, as well as complementing the overall forward-thinking colorway.

These sneakers are priced at 165 US dollars on the brand's official website.

2. Tiger sneakers

The Tiger sneakers (Image via Dolce Vita)

These gorgeous shoes redefine the regular women's sneakers with their minimalistic but elegant design.

They are dressed in brilliant white leather at the upper, with vanilla-colored soles, creating an interesting visual. The brand's attention to detail can be seen in the scale-like pattern embedded on the heel tab, while the water-resistant leather shows the cutting-edge technology of the brand.

Another remarkable feature that crowns the overall aesthetics of these kicks is the exaggerated recycled synthetic outsole, which offers stability and adds a touch of sophistication.

These shoes sell for 150 US dollars on the brand's official website.

3. Zantel sneakers

The Zantel sneakers (Image via Dolce Vita)

These sneakers feature a slip-on silhouette dressed in off-white crackled leather, complemented by metallic accents on the sole. These feminine kicks embody the brand's exceptional detailing, which is seen in the use of fur on the heel tab and the perforated details on the side of the sneakers. The lace-up closure completes the overall appeal of these shoes, also offering an adjustable fit.

These stylish slip-ons are priced at 125 US dollars on the brand's official website.

4. Jhenee sneakers

The Jhenee sneakers (Image via Dolce Vita)

Versatility was prioritized in the creation of these sneakers, effortlessly making them easy to pair with different ensembles. They are dressed in a cool dune suede hue, giving a minimal yet elegant feel.

Unlike the regular sneaker silhouette, these sneakers draw inspiration from loafers and brogue designs, featuring a plastic buckle with interlocking chain-like detailings.

These shoes sell for 140 US dollars on the brand's official website.

5. Dolen sneakers

The Dolen sneakers (Image via Dolce Vita)

These sneakers from the Dolen collection are dressed in a sandy hue, with a combination of woven knit and suede material at the upper, embodying contemporary elements and ensuring comfort.

The stylish laces and attractive outsole add character and visual interest to the sneakers. These sneakers sell for 150 US dollars on the brand's official website.

6. Zina sneakers

The Zina sneakers (Image via Dolce Vita)

These low-top sneakers seamlessly blend contemporary and modern elements, giving a bold and endearing appeal.

These shoes are dressed in a predominant white hue, accented by black, metallic-silver and brown hues, creating a chic color-block motif.

They feature the traditional lace-up closure that allows for an adjustable fit while complementing the clean and crisp white leather. Additionally, the rubber outsole enhances stability.

These retro-inspired kicks sell for 125 US dollars on the brand's official website.