6 best Fragment x Nike sneakers of all time

The collaboration between the two footwear entities, Fragment and Nike, stands out as the most iconic partnership in the world of sneakers.

The trendsetting collection of sneakers from this collaboration embodies Hiroshi's remarkable artisanal skills coupled with Nike's forward-thinking innovativeness, visible in the unique colorways, the use of premium materials, and the substantial amount of comfort prioritized in the design of the sneakers.

The franchise's success can also be attributed to its cultural influence. The brands have created groundbreaking sneaker silhouettes since their debut collaboration in 2010. Their limited-edition sneakers are highly anticipated by sneakerheads and fashion-conscious individuals alike.

With the incredible lineups, including the Air footscape motion, All court low canvas tz, All court 2 low 'leopard" pack, and a wide range of others, Fragment and Nike's collaborative efforts have left a significant mark on the sneakers industry.

Below is a carefully curated list of the six best Fragment x Nike sneakers of all time.

Best Fragment x Nike sneakers ever created

1. The all-court 2 low "leopard" pack

The all-court 2 low "leopard" pack (Image via eBay)

The sneakers boast a vintage-inspired design and are retouched with modern elements. They showcase a minimalistic design that features an off-white base detailed with greyish accents in resemblance to leopard prints, giving it a timeless appeal.

Also, the contrasting black color of the laces effortlessly complements the overall color scheme of the sneakers, while the subtle branding detailing can be seen on the heel tab, promoting the laid-back appeal of the footwear.

These old-school-inspired kicks are available on eBay with a price tag of $50.

2. Nike Dunk High x Fragment Design

The Nike Dunk High x Fragment Design (Image via eBay)

This recent iteration of the 2010's OG maintains the predecessor's sleek high-rise design but features a different color palette of wine, black, and white hues that not only create visual interest but also promote versatility, allowing these kicks to pair with a variety of outfits.

These aesthetically pleasing high-tops were released in 2021 and sold for a retail price of $150, but currently sell for $200 on eBay.

3. The All-Court Low Canvas TZ

The All-Court Low Canvas TZ (Image via eBay)

These stylish shoes celebrate Nike's ageless "all court low" sneakers, with a modern touch from the Japanese designer, Fujiwara Hiroshi. These shoes feature an upper crafted from a quality canvas fabric dressed in an eye-catching red hue that allows for airflow and comfort. The red colorway of the upper is complemented by the chunky white rubber outsole that climbs up to the toebox in an artful arc.

Additionally, both brands' details were strategically embossed on the heel tab and insole, adding the sophisticated flair that comes with the brands.

These chic sneakers are priced at $95 on eBay.

4. The Air Foodscape motion sneakers

The Air Foodscape motion sneakers (Image via eBay)

Emphasizing both style and functionality, these fashionable kicks seamlessly blend leather, suede, and mesh materials on the upper, which ensures durability and comfort. The visually appealing predominant blue hue of the upper strikes out a colorful contrast against the black and white accents of the laces and outsole, respectively.

These forward-thinking sneakers are priced at $215 on eBay.

5. The Tennis Classic Velcro sneakers

The Tennis Classic Velcro sneakers (Image via eBay)

These athletic-built shoes encapsulate the aesthetics of old-fashioned tennis kicks, in a more polished and modern style. The sneakers are enveloped in white leather material, with blue highlights visible on the heel tab, adding a pop of color.

The adjustable fit of the shoes is enhanced by the leather straps crafted on the upper, while the cushioned insole provides a cozy and soft feel for the feet during long-day wear.

These elegant-looking sneakers are priced at $100 on eBay.

6. The Nike Match Classic

The Nike Match Classic (Image via eBay)

The collaborative effort from Fragment Design, Undercover, and Nike resulted in these highly coveted pairs of sneakers. The smooth black suede fabric oozes elegance and versatility, making these sneakers suitable for athletic and casual use. The contrasting effect from the brilliant white hue visible on the rubber sole, laces, and the swoosh logo is the cherry on top of the cake.

Priced at $299, these trendsetting sneakers can be purchased from eBay.

The products of the collaboration between Fragment and Nike are sneakerhead favorites because of their attention to detail and premium quality.