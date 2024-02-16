6 exciting films coming to Netflix in March 2024

Netflix has been churning out quality content for a while now and 2024 is no different. With almost two months of the year past us, Netflix has some fascinating films lined up in March.

January saw films like Good Grief, a romantic comedy written and directed by Dan Levy of Schitt's Creek fame, and Lift, an action thriller starring comedian Kevin Hart. As February rolled in, the audience was treated to Orion and The Dark, an animated film, and Players, another romantic comedy starring Gina Rodriguez. Netflix plans to end February strong with the sci-fi action film Code 8: Part II.

Whatever the genre, Netflix has got you covered with thousands of titles under its belt.

Damsel, and 5 other promising films coming to Netflix in March

1) Spaceman (March 1, 2024)

Adam Sandler and Carey Mulligan star in this sci-fi film. From the director of the critically acclaimed series Chernobyl, Johan Renck, this movie is set to premiere at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival in Berlinale. A deeply philosophical film, the blend of romance and sci-fi will make for an interesting watch.

The film follows the first astronaut from the Czech Republic, Jakub Procházka who gets sent on a mission to the planet Venus. Alone for months in space, he encounters an alien spider who becomes an unlikely companion.

Revolving around his love for his wife and questions on sacrifice, Jakub must endeavor to return to Earth safely for another chance at love.

2) Damsel (March 8, 2024)

Probably the most anticipated film of March 2024, Netflix presents Millie Bobby Brown as the Damsel. A fantasy film directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, this film has a fresh take on the fantasy genre where the princess needs no saving. With a princess, a dragon, and ancient curses, this film assuredly will be a great watch.

The story is about Elodie, a princess, who marries a young prince of a beautiful kingdom, but she has no clue what she is getting into. Thrown into a pit soon after marriage as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon, she must toughen herself as no one is coming to save her.

3) Irish Wish (March 15, 2024)

a still from Irish Wish (image via Netflix)

Starring Lindsay Lohan, Irish Wish is an exciting rom-com with elements of fantasy mixed in. The second film in a three-movie deal with Netflix, Lindsay Lohan promises a fun watch with this movie. A hilarious adventure from start to finish, Irish Wish will be a great choice for a fun girl's night.

The plot of the film follows Maddie who puts her feelings aside when her crush is set to get married to her best friend. By a stroke of luck, a spontaneous wish for love comes true for her and she wakes up as the bride to the love of her life. But soon Maddie realizes something's not right at all.

4) Shirley (March 22, 2024)

a still from Shirley (image via Netflix)

A biography revolving around Shirley Chisholm, the film has Regina King in the lead. Shirley is directed by John Ridley, one of the producers of the critically acclaimed film, 12 Years A Slave. Audiences have great expectations from Shirley as the titular character's story is an integral part of American history, which is finally getting its due.

The plot focuses on the life of the first black American congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm. Close and intimate, the film offers a minute look at the lady's work as someone who changed the course of American history.

5) The Casagrandes Movie (March 22, 2024)

a still from The Casagrandes Movie (image via Netflix)

An animated feature film, The Casagrandes Movie is a spin-off of the series The Loud House by Nickelodeon. The series is a winner of the Daytime Emmy Award in 2020 which warranted Netflix to produce a feature based on it. Surrounding a Mexican American family, The Casagrandes Movie is directed by Miguel Puga.

The film is about Ronnie Anne, whose birthday plans get derailed due to a surprise trip to Mexico. Determined to do her own thing, Ronnie disregards everyone on her way, including an ancient demigod.

6) The Beautiful Game (March 29, 2024)

a still from The Beautiful Game (image via Netflix)

The Beautiful Game stars Bill Nighy and is directed by Thea Sharrock. A football (soccer to the American audience) drama, this film promises a heartwarming time. The term "The Beautiful Game" was famously coined by football legend Pele and hence the title of the Netflix film.

Based on the real-life tournament, the Homeless World Cup hosts thousands of unhoused players. Drawing a page from that, The Beautiful Game focuses on one such tournament with talented striker Vinny as the protagonist. Bill Nighy or Mal is the coach of the soccer team that travels from London to Rome in search of glory.

These six titles will make sure March is as surprising and unique in your movie-watching experience as ever.

