6 shoes to wear while traveling through London in Winter

Visitors and inhabitants of London are expected to update their wardrobes to include winter-appropriate shoes. It is no longer news that exposure to the unsmiling winter condition has a series of health implications on the body, including cardiovascular stress, weakened immune system, respiratory illness, and others, which makes winter apparel a wardrobe must-have for individuals.

When selecting the appropriate shoes for traveling through London's harsh winter seasons, taking cognizance of traction, insulating features, water resistance, and much more is vital. Over the years, various footwear brands have released lineups of remarkable shoes like the Shupua winter snow boots, Nortiv 8 men's slip-on winter boots, and multiple others, tailored to ensure optimum comfort and protection during the winter months.

Looking for shoes to wear while traveling through London in winter? Below is a carefully curated list.

6 best Winter-appropriate shoes for London

1. Shupua women's winter snowboots

The Shupua women's winter snowboots (Image via Amazon)

These feminine kicks are dressed in a wine-red waterproof suede fabric, coupled with a faux furry lining that ensures warmth is provided to the feet at all times. Also, the brand's forward-thinking nature is displayed on the side zippers, allowing for easy wear and removal, even with the adjustable lace closure. At the same time, the three-layered outsole provides excellent traction on slippery and rocky surfaces.

These high-rise boots are priced at 35 US dollars on Amazon.

2. Nortiv 8 men's slip-on winter boots

The Nortiv 8 men's slip-on winter boots (Image via Amazon)

The sleek design of these slip-on shoes features grey suede material at the upper, with elastic gore and zippers enhancing the perfect fit. The insulating technology in these boots features a 3M thermal system that helps regulate warmth, even during freezing temperatures.

Additionally, the black midsole in an oversized design aids impact absorption, meanwhile complementing the greyish upper.

These chunky-looking boots are priced at 39 US dollars on Amazon.

3. Mexyz warm winter snow boots

The Mexyz warm winter snow boots (Image via Amazon)

These water-resistant men's boots are enveloped in a blue fur that encloses the impermeable velvet lining, preventing snow or water from seeping into the shoes. The exaggerated, stylish black, rugged-looking rubber outsole climbs to the upper in an artful arc.

These men's boots are priced at 28 US dollars on Amazon.

4. Coojoy women's winter snow boots

The Coojoy women's winter snow boots (Image via Amazon)

These fashionable winter shoes are crafted from premium pink leather that overlays a tonal windbreaker fabric, ensuring water resistance and durability. The cushioning and warmness of the feet are aided by the furry lining that runs from the inside to the collar of the boots. Also, the crisp white midsole accents the pinkish upper and the black lugged rubber outsole.

These fashion-forward snow boots are priced at 44 US dollars on Amazon.

5. Sorel men's MacHill Lite Rush waterproof boots

The Sorel men's MacHill Lite Rush waterproof boots (Image via Amazon)

These well-constructed boots are designed from a seamless blend of textile and suede materials in orange and brown hues that radiate versatility and style. The creamy-toned sole offers balance and is lightweight based on the EVA foam cushioning technology infused into the design.

The Sorel men's waterproof boots are priced at 165 US dollars on Amazon.

6. Bruno Marc Insulated Waterproof winter boots

The Bruno Marc Insulated Waterproof winter boots (Image via Amazon)

The forward-thinking design of these winter kicks is a nod to the brand's creativity and artfulness, which can be seen with the polished black leather upper, with cotton lining that reaches the heel tab, providing ankle support and regulation of body warmth. At the same time, the tonal laces complement the all-black color scheme and ensure a customizable fit.

To crown the overall aesthetics of the shoes, a robust-sized rubber sole comes in a lightweight weight design and is built to provide excellent traction and grip.

These boots are priced at 44 US dollars on Amazon.

These shoes are available at reasonable prices. Shop them now before they get sold out!