7 anticipated shows that got affected by the WGA strike 

It has been well over two months since the Writers Guild of America, aka WGA strike, started on May 2, 2023. There are a few reasons why the association decided to go on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

One of the biggest focal points of the WGA stike has to do with streaming residuals. Then there is the threat of AI that many writers fear may eventually used to replace them, and the increasingly used concept of "mini rooms" wherein studios hire fewer writers than usual to cut costs.

Coinciding with the WGA strike, the American actors' union SAG-AFTRA have also gone on strike against the AMPT. Due to ongoing strikes, many upcoming projects have been delayed or stalled. Even though many are sympathetic to the demands made by WGA and SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP and the big companies it represents don't seem to be any hurry to resolve the issue.

This could spell bad news for quality content coming out of Hollywood, and also for viewers who will most likely have to wait longer than expected to watch their most anticipated shows.

Stranger Things, Abbott Elementary, and 5 other TV shows that have run into delays due to the ongoing WGA strike

1) Stranger Things season 5

Stranger Things has amassed a substantial following over the years, and it is not difficult to understand why. The premise is fresh and intriguing, it is well-written and the cast does an incredible job of bringing their characters to life. Fans of the show are eagerly looking forward to the fifth and final season. Unfortunately, it was revealed that production has been stalled due to the ongoing WGA strike.

stranger writers @strangerwriters Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then -- over and out. #wgastrong

The news came from showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer themselves who posted it on Twitter. They informed fans that it won't be possible to continue production due to the WGA strike, and that they hope to resume after both parties can agree on a "fair deal."

2) Cobra Kai season 6

The Karate Kid films are immensely popular, and when Cobra Kai was first announced, fans were unsure whether the show would be able to recreate the magic. However, the show gained much attention for staying true to its predecessors. The show is nostalgic, has clever writing and features interesting characters who easily won over the viewers.

Unfortunately for fans, it has been reported that season 6 is delayed. Production was supposed to start in May 2023 but got delayed due to the WGA strike. And now with the SAG-AFTRA strike, it will push the dates back even more.

3) Abbott Elementary season 3

The award-winning show has delighted fans for two whole seasons. Thoroughly entertaining and hilarious, it would be hard to find many shows who manage to consistently deliver as Abbott Elementary. As the show continues to have a good run, it wasn't a surprise when it was renewed for a third season.

Writing for the upcoming season was originally supposed to start in May 2023, but when the WGA strike started, things came to a halt.

4) Yellowjackets season 3

Another show that will be delayed due to the WGA strike is Yellowjackets. The mystery-thriller has won the heart of audiences worldwide for its compelling narrative.

Since the second season premiered in March of this year, fans of the show knew that they would have to wait for the next season. However, with the ongoing WGA strike, it is very likely that the wait will be much longer that fans had originally anticipated.

Bart Nickerson, one of the co-creators of the show confirmed that the writing for season 3 will not progress until the strike is over.

5) Emily in Paris season 4

This romantic comedy doesn't go too hard when it comes to the serious stuff, but is the perfect light watch for viewers who want something fun and entertaining. The end of the third season left a lot of lingering questions, and fans were looking forward to season 4 to finally get their answers, but it seems like fans will need to be patient.

Along with the other shows on this list, the upcoming season of Emily in Paris has also been delayed due to the ongoing WGA strike.

6) The Penguin season 1

The WGA strike has also affected multiple upcoming DC projects including the much-talked about series, The Penguin. Starring Colin Farrell, who plays the role of Penguin, the show follows his rise to power in Gotham as one of the biggest criminal masterminds.

Initially, production was halted for a day back in the month of May 2023. More recently, it was reported that production has been put completely on hold till there the WGA strike is resolved.

7) Euphoria season 3

It is not possible to talked about modern buzz-worthy shows without mentioning Euphoria. The show has been able to delight fans around the world for its gritty storyline and talented cast.

However, fans of the show cannot seem to catch a break when it comes to new seasons. The second season was delayed due to Covid-19, and now it has been reported that the third season will also be delayed. One reason for the delay is the WGA strike, and the other is Sam Levinson's engagement with The Idol. Fans may even have to wait till 2025 to see their favorite characters back on-screen.

These are just a few shows that have been affected by the WGA strike. Unfortunately, there are many other projects that will also face delays. Fans will be hoping that the strike is amicably resolved sooner rather than later.