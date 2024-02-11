It is impossible to mention some of Adidas’ most iconic sneakers without including the Samba OG sneakers. This soccer-inspired sneaker line gained prominence for its authentic designs that draw inspiration from classic and vintage aesthetics. The Adidas Samba OG artfully blends soccer boot aesthetic with streetwear chic, culminating in a silhouette that is approved by everyone. The sneakers' tasteful low profile makes them staples for both minimalist and daring fashionistas. These sneakers feature innovative Eva cushioned midsoles and soft leather to keep the feet comfortable for long periods.

The Samba OG also boasts an impressive array of colors to cater to tastes and preferences. These stylish shoes have not only amassed a loyal and massive fan base but have also become favorites amongst celebrities like Rita Ora, David Beckham, Pharrell Williams, and a host of others.

7 Best Adidas Samba OG sneaker colorways of all time

1. The women's "Aluminum Gum" sneakers

These feminine kicks are featured with an upper made from a combo of grey leather material, overlayed by a suede fabric, also in a grey hue, on the toe bumper of the sneakers.

In contrast to the grey colorway, whitish accents are seen on the sides, padded counter-heel, and tongue, while the gum rubber outsole is featured in a brown hue, complementing the overall color scheme of the shoes.

These Adidas Samba OG sneakers are priced at 81 US dollars on Stock X.

2. The Collegiate Green Gum sneakers

The Collegiate Green Gum sneakers (Image via StockX)

These low-cut shoes released as part of the brand's 2022 fall collection, come with a two- toned upper, featuring a green suede material, alongside a leather fabric, in a white hue, crafted on the sides, tongue, and counter-heel of the sneakers. More highlights of green hue are visible on the laces, offering customizable fit, and likewise on the inner of the shoes.

Also, the band logo is embossed on the tongue in a black hue, with the "Samba" lettering detailed on the side, in gold hue, while the brownish gum rubber sole not only offers traction control but also completes the retro-inspired design of the sneakers.

These Adidas OG Samba sneakers are priced at 102 US dollars on Stock X.

3. The "Orange Mesh Gum" shoes

The "Orange Mesh Gum" shoes (Image via StockX)

These two-year-old iterations feature an orange-colored suede upper, highlighted by the white colorations on the Adidas logo embellished on the sides, as well as the whitish leather material on the heel tab and tongue, with a tonal orange hue on the laces and tongue.

Prioritizing comfort, these sneakers feature an Eva midsole providing comfort, these sneakers feature an Eva midsole providing cushioning for the feet, while grip and stability are aided by the brown colored gum outsole.

These Adidas Samba OG sneakers are priced at 98 US dollars on Stock X.

4. The "Little Pink" sneakers

The "Little Pink" sneakers (Image via StockX)

These athletic-inspired shoes are designed from a blend of leather material, dressed in a pink hue, with a navy blue colored suede fabric patched on each side and heel tab, as well as a mesh fabric, also in pink hue infused on the sides and tongue of the sneakers, allowing for the inflow of air.

Also, splashes of white hue are seen on the laces, and the lining, with a beige accent visible on the outsole.

These Adidas Samba OG sneakers are priced at 224 US dollars on Stock X.

5. The "Sporty and Rich" Blue Rush sneakers

The "Sporty and Rich" blue rush sneakers (Image via StockX)

These men's sneakers, resulting from the collaboration between Adidas and the fitness company, Sporty and Rich, feature a bluish synthetic leather upper, accented by darker- toned blue suede fabric around the eyelets and toe cap, with off-white detailings on the laces, stripe logo, and counter heel.

Completing the colorway of the shoes, a brown-toned gum rubber sole is featured.

These Asidas Samba OG sneakers are priced at 122 US dollars on Stock X.

6. The “White Iridescent” sneakers

The “White Iridescent” sneakers (Image via StockX)

These sneakers feature a whitish leather upper, serving as the base for the color-block motif embossed on the sides, and counter-heel to stand out.

Also, the padded tongue features a blue highlight, meanwhile, the white leather upper is complemented by the white cotton-made laces, alongside the beige color of the rubber outsole.

These Adidas Samba OG sneakers are priced at 76 US dollars on Stock X.

7. The Oyster Holdings red sneakers

The Oyster Holdings red sneakers (Image via stockX)

These sporty shoes feature a reddish textile fabric, encapsulating the upper, with leather patches, also in a red hue, embedded on the toe bumper, eyelets area, counter heel, and tongue. Accenting the red base of the sneakers, the stripe logo is detailed on both sides of the shoes, in white hue, while green, blue, and yellow hues are embellished below the padded collar.

Embodying the retro design of the franchise, the sneakers feature the gum rubber outsole, in brown hue.

These Adidas Samba OG sneakers are priced at 345 US dollars on Stock X.

The Adidas Samba OG sneakers remain flagship products of the American brand and rightfully so.