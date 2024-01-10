7 Best American clothing brands of all time

American clothing brands, built around classic styles and global cultural influence, are well-known for their ability to establish connections with a diverse array of audiences across the world. The enduring popularity of American labels can be attributed to their combination of traditional styles and modern silhouettes. In fact, distinctive clothing brands from the USA often embody the country’s diverse culture.

Known for their exceptional artistry and inventive designs, these brands expertly navigate the ever-evolving fashion landscape and present themselves as the epitome of style. Serving the tastes of a worldwide customer base, American clothing companies continue to be global leaders in the fashion industry.

Levi Strauss & Co. and six other most popular American clothing brands of all time

Several popular brands, such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and BODE, are often picked as go-to brands by fashion enthusiasts for their historical significance and unique contributions. All these companies—from Levi's storied denim pedigree to Supreme's image of "downtown cool"—embodies the eternal appeal of American design.

1) Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the most iconic American clothing brands based in the country, and it was created in San Francisco in 1847 by German immigrant Levi Strauss. Denim, originally a sturdy worker's material, was improved by Strauss with innovations like metal rivets, which are now typical in jeans.

Levi's quickly became an iconic fashion brand among the American youth and counterculture, where it has stayed ever since. Since then, denim pants especially gained traction in rising cultural movements such as the free love movement and rock'n'roll in the 1950s and 1960s.

2) Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger (Image via Pexels - Mesa Loft Studios)

Tommy Hilfiger, sporting the red, white, and blue color scheme that has come to represent the brand, is a well-known representative of American fashion. Since its establishment in 1985, Tommy Hilfiger has been a major force in shaping American fashion.

One of the most common American clothing brands, Tommy Hilfiger's first trademark collection, which debuted in the year of its establishment and included a range of young, preppy looks, laid the foundation for the brand's continued influence on contemporary American design. The next decade saw the addition of hip-hop influences, which signaled a significant evolution for the brand and demonstrated its adaptability to shifting societal trends.

This luxury fashion brand's reputation as a trailblazer in the rapidly changing American fashion industry is reinforced by its deliberate use of impactful marketing campaigns and well-known brand ambassadors.

3) Calvin Klein

Anybody who has ever driven by a billboard in a major global city has probably seen one of Calvin Klein's designs. For a fashion house that creates whole seasonal collections for both men and women, their most recognized product is something that people rarely see—underpants.

Prior to Calvin Klein, male underwear was typically bland and uninteresting. Klein was the first designer to produce fashionable, aesthetic-minded boxers and briefs, kicking off a cultural revolution that continues to this day.

Considered one of the most popular American clothing brands, this label's apparel lines existed during this time, but they remained in the shadows of his underwear empire. This was until 2017, when Belgian design icon Raf Simons launched his first collection for Calvin Klein under his 205W39NYC label.

4) BODE

The New York-based brand has become a wardrobe staple as well as a favorite on Instagram. Emily Bode's namesake company, BODE, has continued to acquire a devoted following for its reused materials and vintage textiles, creating apparel that feel romantic, look timeless, and are extremely wearable.

To further define its own design, the US brand employs historical techniques associated with traditional American clothing. A croquet cardigan may have embroidery, while a shirt may be fashioned with a quilted design, a hand-drawn artwork, or even lace.

Today, BODE continues to get honors and collaborations from notable fashion icons, as a result of its consistent supply of "new-vintage" clothes. It's considered one of the most popular American companies from the last decade.

5) Supreme

Supreme's impact on American streetwear is apparent, yet its success can be traced back to legendary companies in other industries, including workwear, fashion, and more.

Being one of the most common American clothing brands, Supreme has come to embody the concept of "downtown cool" since its inception in 1994, but its identity represents much more than New York skaters alone.

It combines various styles as diverse as prep, surf, punk, military, work, and more into a singular, all-American youth aesthetic set against a backdrop of the country's most iconic bands, filmmakers, and more. Fashion enthusiasts believe it is an institution of American cool in and of itself.

6) American Giant

Despite being known for a wide variety of products, American Giant is most popular for its critically acclaimed hoodies, which have been the key to its success. This unique product continues to be the main attraction among the brand's products.

The company, which is one of the most popular American clothing brands, is proud of its dedication to homegrown craftsmanship and sources a large portion of its cotton from the Carolinas.

Thus, purchasing an American Giant product is more than just getting a high-quality item. It's also a way for people to actively support their local communities and manufacturing jobs.

7) Under Armour

Under Armour has long been considered as one of the most successful and highest-grossing American clothing brands, thanks in part to its high-quality performance gear and association with high-profile sportsmen such as Steph Curry, Tom Brady, and many more.

The business was developed by Kevin Plank, a former football player who got bored of wearing cotton while on the field. Plank chose to build a lighter moisture-wicking garment, and the Under Armour brand began to grow into what is today a major sports gear corporation.

Opting for American clothing brands provides a seamless blend of quality and style. Brands known for their flawless production, such as Levi's and Under Armour, prioritize durability to ensure that your wardrobe investments withstand everyday wear. American clothing is especially notable for embracing diverse cultural influences.

This diversity appeals to a wide range of tastes, earning international acclaim for both style and reliability. Choosing any of the above-mentioned American clothing brands represents a dedication to quality, innovation, and timeless appeal. Apart from the American clothing brands mentioned above, you can also get your hands on some of the best streetwear brands to expand your collection.