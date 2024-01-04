American fashion brands form a major chunk of the kaleidoscope of global fashion. The United States is a leading hub of creativity, diverse cultural influences, and innovation and this is reflected in the country's fashion brands.

The country boasts a rich list of iconic brands that have influenced the sartorial scene, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion industry both domestically and worldwide. From quintessential preppy aesthetics to urban streetwear, the country features brands that deliver the look.

Even as the fashion landscape changes, American fashion brands are quick to adjust and create innovative pieces that mirror the dynamic spirit of their nation. These are the 7 best American fashion brands of all time.

Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Tom Ford, and 4 other best American fashion brands of all time

1. Ralph Lauren

This brand embodies the iconic American lifestyle. It is an eponymous brand that was founded by American fashion designer Ralph Lauren in 1967.

Lauren initially started his fashion journey by working in the tie business, but his vision quickly grew to extend beyond ties, and then he created a brand that embodies the essence of American elegance and lifestyle.

The brand is characterized by the quintessentially American preppy aesthetics that draws inspiration from Ivy League fashion and country club attire. This commitment to an all-American style has made it a global sensation.

2. Calvin Klein

This is also an eponymous brand, established in 1968 by American fashion designer Calvin Klein. Emerging as a powerhouse in the fashion industry, the brand quickly became renowned for its clean lines, minimalist aesthetics, and innovative design approach.

One of its biggest contributions to the fashion world is its introduction of Calvin Klein's underwear in the 1980s, which changed the view on underwear into something sensual and sophisticated.

3. Tom Ford

Tom Ford is a fashion expert who has held important positions in renowned fashion houses like Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche, but it was not until 2005 that he launched his eponymous brand, TOM FORD.

The brand caters to a wide range of products that include ready-to-wear, eyewear, beauty, accessories, and fragrances. Each production shows the brand's commitment to meticulous craftsmanship and refined elegance.

The brand is characterized by its sophisticated, distinctive blend of sensuality and old Hollywood glamour. Some of its hallmarks include sharp tailoring and luxurious fabrics.

4. Nike

The brand was founded by Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight in 1964 under the name of Blue Ribbon Sports, and now Nike has evolved into one of the leading athletic footwear and apparel companies.

Its iconic swoosh logo was revealed in 1971. Nike is associated with legendary athletes like Michael Jordan, Selena Williams, and LeBron James, among others.

5. Michael Kors

This brand is a blend of luxury and accessibility in fashion. It is an eponymous brand that was founded by American fashion designer Michael Kors in 1981. It is known for its classic and timeless American-styled designs that capture the essence of American sportswear.

The brand provides luxurious but accessible wear; its aesthetics are all about clean lines, tailored silhouettes, and effortless elegance.

6. Under Armour

This brand is all for elevating performance with innovative athletic apparel. It was founded by Kevin Plank in 1996 and grew to become a game changer in the athletic apparel industry.

The brand was birthed due to Kevin's frustration with traditional cotton t-shirts that became soaked with sweat during practice. So, he created a moisture-wicking compression shirt that ensures athletes stay dry and comfortable during activities.

The American fashion brand is known for focusing on performance-enhancing apparel.

7. Levi's

The brand Levi's is officially known as Levi Strauss & Co. Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis founded it in 1853 in San Francisco, California. The brand was originally involved in dry goods and wholesale clothes but gained recognition when it patented the first blue jeans.

The American fashion brand is renowned for inventing the blue jeans that symbolized American culture.

The above-mentioned American fashion brands have contributed significantly to fashion all over the world and have a significant following as a result.