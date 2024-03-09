7 best animated Batman movies to stream on Max

Animated Batman movies have found a home in HBO Max. With crisp animation, great voice acting, and moody shots, these animated films are a must-watch for fans of the superhero.

The live-action movies of Batman have been loved by fans and critics for long, with names like Christopher Nolan, Tim Burton, and Matt Reeves helming projects in this sphere. For comic geeks, however, the animated films hold a special place in their hearts.

Below is a list of 7 animated Batman movies on Max that are worth a watch.

7 animated Batman movies on Max for fans of the Caped Crusader

1) Batman: Year One (2011)

The Year One origin story, written by Frank Miller, is a fan-favorite. The writer may be well-known for The Dark Knight Returns, but his work on Year One redefined the source material.

The animated Batman movie does an admirable job, with sharp animation and steady shots. The voice of Batman, provided by Bryan Cranston, blends into the story beautifully to create a great animated film. The film sees Batman struggling to pull Gotham out of a mire of conspiracies and crime.

2) Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One (2021)

This film set the benchmark for animated-crime storytelling. Written by Joph Loeb and Bill Finger, the animated Batman movie is known for its great storytelling and character development.

Tim Sale creates a moody atmosphere for the film that allows the audience to feel the city of Gotham. The first part of Long Halloween sees a young Batman teaming up with James Gordan and Harvey Dent to solve the case of the Holiday Killer.

3) Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two (2021)

The second part of the Long Halloween films is probably the best Batman animated movie ever made. Opening with rave reviews from critics and fans, Batman finally brings the Holiday Killer to justice.

After the deadly twist of the first part, the film establishes itself as a worthy sequel. Concluding the chapter of this bloody saga, Batman restores peace in Gotham once again till the next maniac strikes.

4) Justice League: Doom (2012)

This action fantasy Batman movie is a thrilling ride. Although it differs slightly from the comic book, Justice League: Doom has established itself as a standalone film.

The movie sees Batman run by suspicion and fear. It helps break the illusion of perfection that the audience might have for the character. The animated Batman movie also excels in the way the characters are voiced. Kevin Conroy as the Caped Crusader and Tim Daly as Superman are cast brilliantly.

5) Batman Beyond: Return Of The Joker (2000)

Reimagining the superhero's possible future, this animated Batman movie is different from the rest. A unique take on the neo-noir genre, Batman Beyond: Return Of The Joker sees a young Batman seeking advice from octogenarian Bruce Wayne. The young Batman is a protege of Wayne.

Batman Beyond reunites with its predecessor, Batman The Animated Series, which makes this film important in the superhero's universe. Mark Hamill and Kevin Conroy voice Joker and Batman, respectively.

6) The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2 (2013)

This animated Batman movie is helmed by DC's animation studio. Featuring a middle-aged Batman, the film focuses on the second half of Miller's iconic mini-series.

The final bout between the Clown Prince of Gotham and the Caped Crusader is immortalized in this film.

Spectacular action sequences coupled with vibrant animation and superb performances by Peter Weller and Ariel Winter make this film a must-watch on Max.

7) Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

A branch of the famous Batman: The Animated Series streaming on Max, this animated Batman movie is a sincere exploration of the Dark Knight's origin. Combining elements of thrillers and noirs, the film achieves cult status due to its prominence as a film about the superhero.

A new vigilante assassin strikes Gotham as the police get convinced of Batman's guilt in the murders. Juxtaposed with key moments of Bruce's life, the film takes the audience for an unforgettable ride in Gotham.

Gotham City has been illuminated by these animated movies, giving fans a chance to step inside the world of their favorite superhero, Batman.