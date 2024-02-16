Joker 2 trailer release date all but confirmed by director

In the upcoming cinematic landscape of 2024, DC enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the release of Joker 2 as the sole live-action offering from the iconic comic book universe. Todd Phillips, the director of the film, recently unveiled some glimpses of this cinematic film on Instagram, coinciding with Valentine's Day. As excitement grows, people eagerly await the upcoming release of the official trailer, which is scheduled to debut in mid-April. Arthur Fleck's mysterious story still grips audiences, setting the stage for a movie experience that's truly unique.

Marking a departure from the traditional DC canon, Joker: Folie À Deux promises to chart new territory while remaining the singular live-action DC offering for the year. With James Gunn's DC Universe still in development, all eyes are on the impending release of Joker 2 scheduled to enthrall audiences come October 2024.

Excitement builds for Joker 2 in 2024

Todd Philips' take on Joker 2 teaser

Here is the post Todd Philips most recently shared on his official Instagram. The post featurea what we assume are shots from the upcoming movie and its star cast. In addition, he also put the song "Defeated Clown" from Gotham City on in.

However, what gives the utmost assurance about the trailer release is the director's reply to a fan's comment. Where the fan commented,

"When is the trailer coming????"

Phillips replied,

"Been getting this question a lot. The movie comes out in October. So our first teaser won't be out until mid April."

Screenshot of Todd Philips' comment on his Instagram post, (Image via Instagram/ @toddphilips)

Joker 2 introduces music and complex relationships

Joker 2 is going to be a musical, a first for live-action DC films. It will, however, still dive deep into the mind of the famous Batman villain, Joker. In this movie, we will also get to see Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn, exploring her relationship with the Joker. Most of the story will happen in the Arkham Asylum, and it seems like not much time has passed since the first Joker movie.

Some familiar faces return, like Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond. There's also talk about Harvey Dent being in the movie, though we don't know who will play him yet. It's exciting because it's the first time a big comic book movie will be a musical. With this being a different kind of Joker story, the filmmakers have a lot of freedom to try new things. We can't wait for the trailer, which is coming out soon!

