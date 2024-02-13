Fortnite glitch causes Batman to smile, community left scratching their heads as to why

Batman has always been a prominent presence in the Fortnite universe, with many of the character's variations available for players. However, Reddit user u/CorptanSpecklez highlighted an unexpected sight of the brooding and dark vigilante from Gotham City with an uncharacteristic smile on his face.

The Batman skin, introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season X, was a landmark collaboration for the game since it included the Gotham City Point of Interest (POI) as part of the season's ongoing storyline.

With the recent post by u/CorptanSpecklez showcasing a visual bug with the Batman skin, the community is confused about what happened.

The Fortnite community reacts to Batman's unsettling and glitched smile

The Reddit post showcases the Batman Comic Book Outfit with a noticeable twist as he can be seen sporting a wide grin, with the peculiar visual glitch affecting the base style of the Batman skin and the Dark Knight movie variation. This has left the community speculating about the potential cause behind Batman's unusual and newfound cheerfulness.

While pinpointing the exact cause of the glitch is difficult, it could be attributed to the recent v28.20 update since Epic Games adjusts various in-game files to make room for new content. These adjustments could've inadvertently altered Batman's character model, resulting in his unintended appearance with a smile.

Note that the visual glitch with the Batman Comic Book Outfit is not an isolated incident. This is part of a recent trend of visual glitches affecting Fortnite skins after the implementation of the v28.20 update, with skins like the Bytes Outfit and Solid Snake exhibiting similar glitches in recent gameplay.

The Fortnite community was left confused and amused by Batman's unsettling smile. Players highlighted how the glitch makes the skin much more creepy and adds to his eerie and unsettling persona. However, others couldn't help but joke about why the glitch happened, referencing the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skin and Batman's parents.

Some of the most notable reactions from the community are:

As the community continues to wonder what's causing this visual bug with the Batman skin, how Epic Games will address the issue and restore the Dark Knight back to his former stoic glory remains to be seen.

