7 best deals to grab at Costco in April 2025

April has arrived, and with it comes a variety of fresh finds and bargains at Costco. Known for its generous bargains and member-exclusive savings, Costco offers an opportunity to stock up on food items without breaking the bank.

Ad

Whether one is shopping for quick meal solutions, reliable pantry staples, or grocery items, Costco’s current lineup combines affordability with quality.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion

Best value buys at Costco

1) Kirkland Signature Chewy Protein Bar, Peanut Butter & Semisweet Chocolate Chip

Packaging size: 42-Count

Kirkland Signature Chewy Protein bars (Image via costcofdb.com)

The Kirkland Signature Chewy Protein bars create a chewy yet crunchy experience through a blend of peanuts with semisweet chocolate chips and almonds with peanut butter and almond butter.

Ad

The gluten-free protein bars are also approved by kosher organizations to meet the needs of multiple dietary groups.

These bars contain 10 grams of protein with 180 calories spread among 11 grams of fat and 16 grams of carbohydrates followed by 6 grams of fiber and 6 grams of sugar.

Customers can purchase a 42-count Kirkland Signature Chewy Protein bars package for $16.99. The price savings customers receive from buying the protein bars at Costco amounts to $9.16.

Customers need to check their local retailer or official website due to distinctive prices and stock levels between locations.

Ad

2) Crunchmaster Multi-Grain Crackers

Packaging size: 28 oz

Crunchmaster Multi-Grain Crackers are packed with nutritious seeds (Image via costco.com)

Oven-baked Crunchmaster Multi-Grain Crackers incorporate six nutritious seeds consisting of sesame added to flax along with quinoa and amaranth and millet and chia with whole grain elements.

Ad

These crackers are certified gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, kosher, and low in saturated fats.

They are currently priced at $12.99 at Costco, providing $3.30 savings off the regular price. The price and stock may differ between locations so customers should refer to their local retailer or their official website.

3) Amaretti Del chiostro cookies

Packaging size: 400 g tin

Crafted Ialian cookies by Amaretti Del chiostro (Image via chiostrodisaronno.it)

The Amaretti Del chiostro cookies are renowned Italian cookies crafted from almond flavor, sugar, egg whites, and apricot kernels. These crispy cookies are currently priced at Costco for $9.99 offering a $15 discount off the regular price.

Ad

The price and stock may differ between locations so customers should refer to their local retailer or their official website.

4) Idahoan, Real Premium Mashed Potatoes

Packaging size: 3.25 lbs

The Idahoan Mashed Potatoes (Image via amazon.com)

Real Premium Mashed Potatoes by The Idahoan are ready-to-serve potato products that consist entirely of authentic Idaho potato ingredients. These kosher-certified potatoes need water as their only preparation step so they become a practical side dish addition.

Ad

The current Costco price for these mashed potatoes amounts to $11.59 while offering a $3.40 discount from their typical market value.

The price and stock may differ between locations so customers should refer to their local retailer or their official website.

5) Heinz, Tomato Ketchup

Packaging size: 44 oz, 3-Count

Classic bottle of Heinz's tomato ketchup (Image via Getty)

Two bottles in each pack deliver 44 ounces of Heinz's classic tomato ketchup while the three-pack amount totals 132 ounces for convenient storage options.

Ad

Costco offers Heinz classic tomato ketchup for $12.99 which represents a savings of $6.46 against the standard price.

The price and stock may differ between locations so customers should refer to their local retailer or their official website.

6) Oreo Cookies Variety Pack

Packaging size: 60-count

The Oreo variety pack offers different types of cookies (Image via walmart.com)

The Oreo Cookies Variety Pack includes 30 Original Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, 20 Double Stuf Cookies, and 10 Golden Sandwich Cookies. Customers can get Oreo Cookies in a variety pack for $16.99 providing them with a retail discount of $8.72 to $10.23.

Ad

The price and stock may differ between locations so customers should refer to their local retailer or their official website.

7) M&M's chocolate candy, peanut

Packaging size: 62oz

A pantry size jar of M&M's chocolate candies (Image via amazon.sg)

The M&M's chocolate container in pantry size holds milk chocolate-coated roasted peanuts with colorful candy shells. The resealable container costs $18.99, whereas regular prices total $26.99 therefore offering customers $8.00 off.

Ad

Customers must verify the prices and stock details by checking with their local retail outlets or visiting the official website.

Costco continues to offer value deals this April with a selection of everyday essentials and treats at affordable prices.

From pantry staples like Heinz Ketchup and Idahoan Mashed Potatoes to popular snacks such as Oreo Cookies, Crunchmaster Crackers, and Peanut M&M’s, individuals can enjoy savings across a variety of products.

These deals provide both quality and quantity at lower costs compared to other major retailers. For those looking to stock up or simply save on regular prices, these seven offers stand out as some of the best available this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a food writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Tanishqa's love for food stems from its profound ability to connect people with culture, history, and emotions. She expertly delivers accurate and relevant content by cross-referencing insights from culinary experts, academic articles, and trusted publications. She admires Nigella Lawson for her ability to celebrate indulgent dishes with poetic expression.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More