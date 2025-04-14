7 best deals to grab at Sam's Club in April 2025

Sam's Club, the warehouse store company is here to offer significant discounts on food and pantry items for April 2025. Known for its value on bulk goods, household essentials, and popular brand groceries, Sam's Club provides deals and discounts on quality products at reduced prices.

Here we will explore seven of the best discounts running at Sam’s Club through April 2025. From household staples to sweet treats and morning essentials, these items are currently being offered at prices that are worth grabbing before gone.

7 best value picks at Sam's Club this April

1) Kinder’s Creamy Honey Mustard Sauce

Packaging size: (22 fl. oz.)

A flavorful dip to compliment a variety of dishes (Image via kinders.com)

Kinder’s Creamy Honey Mustard Sauce is a versatile condiment that projects the sweetness of honey along with the tangy kick of mustard, making it an ideal dip for roasted meats, sandwiches, and burgers.

In comparison to the typical retail price of $6.98, individuals can grab this product at Sam's Club for $3.91.

2) Special K Pastry Crisps Variety Pack

Packaging size: (60 ct.)

A healthy snacking option by Kellogg's (Image via specialkbars.com)

The Special K Pastry Crisps is a healthy snack alternative for fitness enthusiasts or anyone reaching for a sweet treat. This 60-count variety pack includes multiple flavors, each containing only about 100 calories per serving.

Normally retailing around $11.98, this Sam's Club deal brings down the price of Special K Pastry Crisps Variety Pack to just $9.98, giving an excellent value.

3) Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

Packaging size: 64 oz

Real mayonnaise by Hellmanns (Image via hellmanns.com)

Known for its smooth and creamy texture, Hellmann’s Mayonnaise jar can be added to a variety of dishes like sandwiches, dressings, baking, and grilling.

Currently, at Sam's Club, each of these jars is available for $6.98, providing a discount of $2.50 off the regular price.

4) Dunkin' Donuts Original Blend Ground Coffee, Medium Roast

Packaging size:(45 oz.)

A medium roast coffee by Dunkin' (Image via dunkinathome.com)

Appreciated for its medium roast flavor and consistent quality, the Dunkin' Donuts Original Blend Ground coffee is a convenient way to make daily brews at home. The original blend is now available at the discounted price of $16.88 for a 45-ounce bag.

This deal provides customers with $6.40 off the retail price, making it an affordable way to whip up a cup of coffee at home.

5) Nonni's Almond Chocolate Biscotti

Packaging size: (24 ct.)

A rich chocolate almond biscotti (Image via nonnis.com)

Nonni's Almond Chocolate Biscotti are individually wrapped biscotti dipped in rich chocolate and topped with almond pieces.

This 24-count box of Italian cookies is usually priced at $11.28 but is currently available for $8.98. The Sam's Club deal features an impressive $3.00 discount.

6) Tasty Bite Madras Lentils

Packaging size: (10 oz., 6 ct.)

Ready-to-eat lentil blend by Tasty Bite (Image via tastybite.com)

Madras Lentils by Tasty Bite combines lentils alongside kidney beans and tomatoes, which are cooked in a subtly spiced sauce. This product becomes ready through microwave heating that requires only 60 seconds and delivers pure Indian flavors.

The Sam's Club pricing model reduces the Tasty Bite Madras Lentils from its original price of $11.98 to $9.98 which provides excellent value for pantry storage.

7) Fruit By The Foot Tie-Dye Variety Pack

Packaging size: (48 pcs.)

Variety Pack featuring Berry, Blue Raspberry, and Strawberry flavors (Image via fruitbythefoot.com)

Fruit By The Foot is a nostalgic snack that is admired by kids and adults alike. This Tie-Dye variety pack includes 48 individually wrapped fruity strips, each with bold colors and sweet flavors.

Normally retailing for $14.98, the retail warehouse is currently offering the product at a discounted price of $12.98.

With discounts ranging from $2 or more, these offers are ideal for anyone looking to stock up on everyday essentials or try something new without breaking the bank.

From Dunkin's Original Blend, and Special K Pastry Crisps, to Nonni’s Biscotti, each of these products adds value to the pantry and the wallet. Interested customers can now head to the local Sam’s Club or shop through their official website.

These discounts are for a limited time only, and popular items can sell out fast. Individuals can take advantage of these offers while they last and score savings on high-quality items. With the combination of value deals and monthly specials, shoppers can seek discounts.

