Sonny’s Sweet BBQ Sauce now available at Sam’s Club: All you need to know

Sonny's Sweet BBQ Sauce, a staple of the Southern barbecue chain for nearly 60 years, has launched at select Sam's Club stores and online nationwide. Announced in a press release on March 18, 2025, the 84-ounce bottles are hitting shelves coinciding with National Sauce Month (March), offering fans a chance to bring the restaurant's signature flavor home.

The sauce combines brown sugar, molasses, and a proprietary spice blend, mirroring the taste served at Sonny's BBQ locations across the Southeast. CEO Jamie Yarmuth emphasized the launch as an extension of the brand's hospitality, aiming to "elevate BBQ meals far beyond our restaurant tables." The product is available in-store at Sam's Club and via delivery through their website.

Details about the Sweet BBQ sauce

Big bottle alert: Sweet BBQ Sauce takes over family cookouts (Image via Sonny’s BBQ)

The Sweet BBQ Sauce comes in an 84-ounce bottle designed for family gatherings or stocking up. Its recipe, unchanged since Sonny's BBQ was founded in 1968, balances sweetness from brown sugar and molasses with a tangy spice blend. The sauce works as a glaze for grilled meats, a dip for wings, or a topping for ribs, aiming to replicate the chain's slow-smoked flavors at home.

Where and how to purchase

The Sweet BBQ Sauce is available in the condiment aisles of select Sam’s Club stores in the Southeastern U.S. and online at samsclub.com for nationwide delivery. While in-store availability varies by location, online orders can be placed starting March 2025. The partnership with Sam’s Club marks Sonny’s first major retail expansion of the sauce in recent years.

Behind the launch: CEO’s vision

Sonny’s secret sauce steps off the smoker and into Sam’s Club (Image via Instagram/@sonnysbbq)

Jamie Yarmuth, CEO of Sonny's BBQ, described the launch as more than a product drop. Noting the sauce's role in introducing Sonny's to new customers, he said in the press release on March 18, 2025:

"This is more than just a product launch – it's about sharing the warmth, tradition, and unforgettable BBQ flavors our brand is built on with even more friends and families."

He continued:

"Through this opportunity, our sauce is now going to elevate BBQ meals far beyond our restaurant tables, and introduce Sonny's to our next guest."

The move aligns with National Sauce Month, leveraging the timing to attract barbecue enthusiasts seeking pantry staples.

Recipes and tips from pitmaster Shannon Snell

Head Pitmaster Shannon Snell shares cooking techniques and recipes on Sonny's YouTube series, Tales from the Pit. These tutorials include using the Sweet BBQ Sauce for dishes like smoked brisket or pulled pork. The goal is to help home cooks achieve restaurant-quality results, emphasizing the sauce's versatility.

Sonny’s community initiatives and legacy

Sonny’s BBQ donates millions of dollars through their charity programs every year (Image via Sonny’s BBQ)

Sonny's BBQ, with nearly 100 locations, has donated over $1.2 million annually through programs like Random Acts of BBQ and Q the Kindness. The brand, founded by Floyd "Sonny" Tillman in Gainesville, Florida, retains its focus on community even as it expands its retail footprint. The Sweet BBQ Sauce launch underscores this ethos, blending growth with charitable efforts.

The arrival of Sonny's Sweet BBQ Sauce at Sam's Club offers fans a taste of the chain's heritage in a convenient format. With in-store and online availability, the product aims to meet the demand for authentic Southern flavors beyond restaurant walls.

Customers can visit Sonny's official website or social media channels for updates on store locations or recipes.

