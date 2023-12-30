7 best earmuffs for women to stay fashionably warm

Winter is here and while jackets and boots are regarded as winter wardrobe staples, earmuffs are winter accessories that are too important to overlook. They offer protective coverage and also cancel out excess noise that might damage the ears.

While they are mostly regarded as noise-canceling fashion items, earmuffs also have their own benefits during winter as they keep the ears warm while making the wearer look fashionable.

Brands like Ugg, Rockbros, CC, and others, have now released fashionable earmuffs that would make for good additions to your winter wardrobe.

Best fashionable earmuffs to avail for winter

1. 180s ear warmers

The 180s ear warmers (Image via Amazon)

This ear warmer was made from dark grey polyester material. It is lightweight, skin-friendly, soft, and very comfortable. It comes in a patented behind-the-head design that ensures it fits firmly, so there is no slipping when you go about your daily activities. It features an adjustable click-to-fit frame that is collapsible for easy storage. The muff is to be dry-cleaned only. It is also wind and water resistant.

It can be bought from Amazon for $19.99.

2. Ugg embroidered logo ear cover

The Ugg embroidered logo ear cover (Image via Amazon)

This was crafted from high-quality sheepskin that provides exceptional protection even on the coldest of days. It has an embroidered UGC logo detailing that adds a touch of style to one's winter ensemble. It is stylish and functional and can be worn over a hoodie, cap, or beanie to offer an extra layer of protection and warmth.

Dressed in a versatile black color, this gorgeous winter accessory is sold on Amazon for $81.95.

3. C.C winter ear cover

The C.C winter ear cover (Image via Amazon)

This was made from 50% polyester and 50% acrylic material. It is easily adjustable to any length and is lightweight with a knitted over headband to ensure a comfortable and snug fit.

This black ear protection pad is perfect for keeping your ears warm in the bitter cold and is sold on Amazon for $16.99.

4. Ugg sheepskin tasman ear cover

The Ugg sheepskin tasman ear cover (Image via Amazon)

Made from genuine white leather trim, real fur-dyed shearling, and polyester, accented by colorful patterns on the band, this winter accessory gives an unparalleled warm and cozy experience.

It is water-resistant and feels soft against the skin. It also features the iconic UGG detailing that adds style to your ensemble. The earmuff can be bought from the Amazon store for $82.

5. Ruikuna foldable ear warmer

The Ruikuna foldable ear warmer (Image via Amazon)

This light brown winter clothing piece is made from soft polyester fabric that ensures warmth in the winter chill. The ear protection pad is super comfy and provides extra insulation in winter. It is easily foldable and can fit into a bag or pocket. It comes in one size that fits most.

It is sold on Amazon for $19.99.

6. Fsteoe ear cover

The Fsteoe ear cover (Image via Amazon)

Crafted from red polyester fabric, this winter accessory's soft fuzzy padding provides extra warmth and insulation, and comes in one size that fits most.

Its length can be easily adjusted. It can be bought from Amazon for $18.95.

7. Rockbros ear warmer headband

The Rockbros ear warmer headband (Image via Amazon)

This black ear warmer is composed of inner fleece thermal material and outer windproof material. It is great for protecting one's ears from the harsh wind and cold. Different from traditional ear warmers, this design is wider at the ears to ensure all-day comfort.

One can use earbuds with it and even wear it underneath a helmet. It comes in a size that fits all and is sold on Amazon for $12.99.

Winter clothing is not about layers upon layers of fabrics, it is about mixing practicality with individuality. These ear warmers come as great accessories that complement one's style.