7 best Fendi sneakers of all time

The 98-year-old Italian luxury fashion brand, Fendi, founded by Edoardo and Adele Fendi, boasts an array of highly coveted and iconic fur accessories, fragrances, leather goods, and footwear.

Ever since the eponymous brand branched into the sneaker industry, it has garnered a massive following as a result of its level of craftsmanship. It is showcased in the blend of quality materials, a sophisticated color palette, and forward-thinking designs.

The Italian brand has mastered the art of effortlessly combining contemporary elements with modern designs. The brand's sneakers have become wardrobe staples for sneakerheads and fashionistas.

Over the years, notable fashion enthusiasts like Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Pernille Teisbaek, Patricia Bright, and a host of others have been photographed rocking some of the brand's sneakers, alluding to its impact on pop culture.

Best Fendi sneakers ever released

1. The flow "white Lycra" low-top

The flow "white Lycra" low-top (Image via Fendi)

The low-top sneakers come in a slip-on design, with an eye-catching color scheme of a predominant crisp and clean white hue, accented by black, grey, brown, and blue hues strategically embellished around the sneakers.

The brand's attention to detail is displayed on the "FF" prints on the sides of the sneakers. The seamless blend of materials and the neat stitchings visible on the upper add an energetic and youthful vibe to the overall look of the kicks.

The sneakers are priced at $924 on the brand's website.

2. The Match White suede low tops

The Match White suede low tops (Image via Fendi)

The elegant-looking shoes feature an overlayed design of suede and leather materials in white and beige hues, that ensure durability, as well as give a sleek look. The brand's iconic logo is embossed on the tongue, sole, and heel tab, and stylishly crafted on the side of the sneakers, promoting brand recognition, meanwhile maintaining the laid-back appeal of the shoes.

These timeless kicks sell for $859 on the brand's website.

3. The light black leather low-tops

The light black leather low-tops (Image via Fendi)

The fashionable pieces are the result of the collaboration between the Random Identities brand founder, Stefano Pilati, and Fendi.

The sneakers are built from a premium black leather fabric, coupled with matching laces, while the sturdy rubber outsole in a brilliant white hue, complements the monochromatic design of the shoes. These sleek sneakers sell for $597 on the website.

4. The Domino FF jacquard fabric sneakers

The Domino FF jacquard fabric sneakers (Image via Fendi)

The low-cut sneakers are recognized as one of the brand's most iconic creations. They embody an artful FF jacquard fabric design, in tobacco and brown hues, that exude versatility, making them easy to pair with a wide range of outfits.

Additionally, the whitish rubber cup outsole embellished with the brand's logo at the toe bumper colorfully contrasts the brownish upper, as well as maintaining stability.

These aesthetically pleasing kicks are priced at $641 on the brand's website.

5. The First 1 running shoes

The First 1 running shoes (Image via Fendi)

These feminine running shoes are testaments to the brand's commitment to releasing fashionable and performance-driven sneakers.

The shoes are enveloped primarily in a beige hue, with pink highlights adding a pop of color. The brand's artisanal skills are seen on the constructed F-shaped corrugated outsole, while the branding details are visible on the insole, side, and tongue of the sneakers.

These athletic-built shoes sell for $995 on the brand's website.

6. The Domino's women's canvas low-top sneakers

The Domino's women's canvas low-top sneakers (Image via Fendi)

These women's trainers are designed from a crisp silver canvas fabric, creatively embroidered with the FF logo. In completing the overall look of the sneakers, the contrasting white outsole and laces are infused to offer traction and adjustable fit, respectively.

These shoes are priced at $650 on the brand's website.

7. The Match leather high-top sneakers

The Match leather high-top sneakers (Image via Fendi)

These low-top sneakers feature a double-layered upper of white leather fabric overlapped by a smooth and polished suede fabric. The icing on the cake is the brown chunky rubber sole, engraved with the brand's name, promoting perfect grip and traction.

These chic high-tops sell for $800 on the brand's website.

The above-mentioned sneakers are the hallmarks of quality and luxury. Shop these limited-edition shoes now.