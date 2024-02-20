7 best Footwear trends from New York Fashion Week FW24

Along with the sartorial experiments, the latest footwear trends were on display at the New York Fashion Week FW24. The designers from different labels portrayed their authentic perceptions.

In this fashion week, an assortment of footwear was seen, setting the trends for the years. The curved and sculpted Mary Jane shoes from Marc Jacobs were one of the visible trends while the rat boots created the buzz.

More footwear trends are detailed below.

Some of the footwear trends at New York Fashion Week FW24

1) Mary Jane pumps by Marc Jacobs

One of the most notable footwear trends at the New York Fashion Week is the updated Mary Jane shoes by Marc Jacobs. The designer embraced the paper doll theme, marking his 40th anniversary in the fashion realm. While he tweaked the ensembles to align them in the doll's world, his Mary Jane shoes seemed unique.

Keeping the basic structure of Mary Jane, the shoe was redesigned with curves. The sculpted heels with puffed-up design of the shoe created a notable trend in this fashion week.

2) The neon tights and heels

The New York Fashion Week highlighted an assortment of street styles and this footwear trend was one of them. The neon color tights and slender heels garnered a big nod from the stylists and designers, and this fashion week showcased its execution.

Stylist and fashion editor Caroline Vazzana displayed her sartorial preferences in a black mini dress and paired neon tights with that. She matched a sleek strappy sandal over the tights, setting a new trend from NYFW 24.

3) Mob wife aesthetics with high-knee boots

The mob wife aesthetics is a notable fashion trend nowadays and the New York Fashion Week was another event to showcase it. A-lister celebrities like Hailey Bieber and others have adopted this trend by wearing furry coats, animal prints, etc.

Knee-high boots are another fashion element of aesthetics and the New York Fashion Week showed off this footwear trend several times. Model Gianni Jones wore pink knee-high boots with a furry coat, embracing the Mob wife aesthetics.

4) The flower embellished flats

Another footwear trend from the New York Fashion Week comes from Christian Cowan's fashion parade. The designer teamed up with footwear mogul Toms for his eponymous brand, introducing a fresh footwear trend in NYFW 24.

The flower embellishment on the flat shoes turned out to be one of the notable footwears. Models completed their fashion parades in those shoes, tinted in white and black. Another flat with yeti curly textures grabbed the eyeballs.

5) Keds classic in pop-up colors

Sneakers are those footwear that are resurrected again and again. The New York Fashion Week FW24 was no exception and the classic Keds shoes were showed off in a fresh new makeover.

The womenswear fashion brand Batsheva collaborated with Keds and brought some of the quirky footwear with playful colors. On the classic Keds sneakers, the collaboration included polka dots to match the ensembles, setting a cool shoe trend.

6) The ruffled Ugg boots

The Ugg boots become one of the coveted footwear in the chilly season and their signature structure and excellent comfort talk for themselves. In the New York Fashion Week FW24, Collina Strada teamed up with Ugg to produce some fresh footwear.

During this fashion week, the fashion purists witnessed the ruffled Ugg boot, a blending of sneaker and boot. In black hues, the footwear was adorned with ruffles, offering the pumped-up boots.

7) The rat boot

Designers and creative studios never miss a chance to experiment with new ideas and when it comes to spreading a social message, the fashion world seems the pioneer. The New York-based Uncommon creative studio landed the rat boot.

The rat boot is basically a cage-based boot to which the rodent is attached. This knee-high boot was worn by a fashion stylist Jenny Assaf. On New York Street, this boot became the trendsetter.

Apart from these shoes, one can check out the mules that were showcased by Larroude and Jonathan Cohen. Due to the winter season, the street-style fashion included durable snow boots and the skinny tights were ubiquitous.