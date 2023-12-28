11 best butt-sculpting leggings to turn up the heat this winter 2023

The fashion landscape evolves daily, and the butt-sculpting legging justifies the statement pretty well. The rudimentary idea behind such leggings is to uplift the butt so that it brings the illusion of plumpy buttocks to the wearer.

Several brands have infused different technologies or methods to carry out the idea. Infusing the scrunchy back can be a distinctive technique as it elevates blood circulation to make the butt more plumpy.

Recently, social media has been filled with butt-sculpting leggings, exhibiting cheeky butt, and boosting confidence in the flat-back women. Such leggings can be dropped as activewear, while some are a big nod to formal wear.

So, the Sportskeeda team has cherry-picked some of the best butt-sculpting leggings listed below.

Some of the best butt-sculpting leggings to purchase

1) Air Lift High Waist Charmer Legging from Alo yoga

Air Lift High Waist Charmer Legging (Image via Alo Yoga)

Air Lift High Waist Charmer Leggings from Alo Yoga is a great choice for butt-sculpting leggings, available in black and cinnamon brown. Its chromatic logo and the ruched belt make it look like a modish yoga pant, available for $82 on the brand's website.

2) GymShark Flex High-Waisted Leggings

Gymshark offers high waist leggings, providing leg contouring facilities while its moisture-absorbing material brings out the functional characteristics of the leggings. For $50 at Gymshark, the leggings are structured with a wide waistband with a Gymshark logo.

3) Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Crop 21

Lululemon's Wunder Train High Rise Crop 21" can be a good match for the butt-sculpting leggings, offering an elegant look for fitness freaks. Its Everlux technology elevates fast drying while its Lycra elastane provides the best support, available at the Lululemon store for $88.

4) Danysu Women's V Cut Leggings

Danysu Women's V cut leggings end the hard search of women for the best butt-sculpting leggings as their shape and design enhance the butt effortlessly. The V shape does not slide during the workout and is available for $22 on Amazon.

5) Carbon 38 High Rise Leggings in Melt

The leggings from Carbon 38 not only provide the sculpted butt but also a chic appeal. Its structure contributes functionality for everyday chores, obtainable for $108 at the Carbon 38 store.

6) Fanka Body Sculpt Leggings

Fanka, a technologically advanced apparel brand, introduced the butt-sculpting leggings featuring Powerlift technology that can raise the butt up to 15 degrees. This reversible leggings is retailed at the store for $85.

7) Women Scrunch Butt Honeycomb Leggings From Seasum

It is integrated with butt-lifting technology. This legging got popular after going viral over social media. Its stretchy and nontransparent fabric provides flexibility, while its non-cellulite material ensures the contour of the legs. It is available for $26 at the Seasum store.

8) Tsutaya Seamless Workout Scrunch Leggings

These leggings from Tsutaya enhance the sculpted appearance of the buttocks through the integrated scrunching technique at the back. Available on Amazon for $22, this legging high waistband provides the perfect structure to the butt.

9) House of Peach High Waisted leggings

Another butt-sculpting legging comes from House of Peach, offering high waist legging with scrunch capability. Its comfortable material provides the best fit. It is obtainable from the store for $35.

10) Marika Women's Carrie Butt Booster Legging

Marika Carrie Butt Booster Capri (Image via Marika)

Butt-sculpting legging from Marika offers the butt booster capri, introducing the technology that accentuates the buttock. The fast-drying technology of the leggings makes them more comfortable during intense workouts, which can be bought from the store and Amazon for $15.

11) Mooslover Seamless Butt Lifting Workout Leggings

Mooslover's butt-lifting leggings have a scrunched back, aiding to elevate the butt. Also, its seamless stitching mirrors a smooth appeal, and it is available for $22 at Amazon.

The sculpted butt like Kardashians or Jenner sisters inspire fashion purists to make the back plumpy. To provide a perfect shape to the buttock, one needs to do more glute workouts that originally uplift the back. However, such leggings are doing a pretty good job, working as the lip plumper to the butt.