7 Best Jimmy Choo bags to liven up your wardrobe

Renowned for their impeccably crafted designs, Jimmy Choo bags have been a fashion must-have since the brand's inception in 1996. However, searching for the best Jimmy Choo bag can be overwhelming, as the British luxury label offers numerous chic bag options to suit everyone’s taste and outfit.

This esteemed fashion label specializes in footwear, handbags, perfumes, and accessories. Particularly when it comes to bags, Jimmy Choo surely has a lot to offer, including tote bags, shoulder bags, bucket bags, and more. The glitzy yet practical bag designs offered by the label make it even more appealing for fashion lovers.

More details about the seven best Jimmy Choo bags to look for this season

Those who have a passion for high-end fashion and are interested in adding a stylish designer bag to their collection in 2024 should scroll down to explore the seven best Jimmy Choo bags.

1) Avenue Top Handle/S

A closer look at the bag (Image via Jimmy Choo)

The Avenue Top Handle/S embodies understated glamour with its sleek design. Crafted from sumptuous box calf leather, its compact silhouette is elevated by a stunning pearl and Swarovski crystal top handle, adding a touch of Jimmy Choo's signature sophistication.

The front flap, secured with a magnetic closure, opens to reveal a thoughtfully designed interior with a recycled material lining and a convenient slip pocket.

With dimensions of L 19 x H 16 x W 9.5cm and versatile styling options with its shoulder strap measuring 51cm, the Avenue Top Handle/S is a bejeweled handbag to spice up your outfit every time.

The bag is currently available for purchase with a price label of $1,650. Interested readers can check out Jimmy Choo's official online store to get their hands on this bag.

2) Avenue Tote Bag

A closer look at the bag (Image via Jimmy Choo)

The Avenue Tote Bag boasts a chic silhouette and refined details. Crafted from luxurious khaki brown suede and featuring a plush shearling trim, it exudes elegance at every turn. The Jimmy Choo embroidery adds a subtle yet distinctive touch, while the detachable shoulder strap and top handles offer versatility in styling.

With ample space and dimensions of L 32 x H 27.5 x W 21.5 cm, this tote seamlessly combines style and functionality.

For those interested, the Avenue Tote Bag is available for $2,495. These Jimmy Choo bags are currently available in the brand's online boutique.

3) Bon Bon Bucket Maxi

A closer look at the bag (Image via Jimmy Choo)

Stepping into the limelight, the Bon Bon Bucket Maxi captivates with its striking appeal and utilitarian design. Crafted from smoky blue raffia and smooth leather, the bag's sculptural shape is accentuated by light gold hardware.

Whether carried by the leather and metal bracelet handle or the detachable shoulder strap, this bag offers versatility and style in equal measure. With dimensions of L 43 x H 36 x W 24cm, the Bon Bon Bucket Maxi is a large-sized bag for everyday use.

The Bon Bon Bucket Maxi is tagged with a selling price label of $2,095. These Jimmy Choo bags are currently accessible from the online stores of Jimmy Choo.

4) Avenue Soft Shoulder

A closer look at the bag (Image via Jimmy Choo)

The Avenue Soft Shoulder is next on this list, featuring luxurious materials and refined aesthetics. Crafted from Latte Avenue Napa Leather, this shoulder bag flaunts its distinctive matelassé quilting. The gold chain and leather shoulder strap add a touch of glamour to it. The magnetic button closure and signature emblem, on the other hand, elevate its appeal.

With dimensions of L23 x H20 x W8.5 cm, the Avenue Soft Shoulder seamlessly transitions from day to night, making it a versatile and chic addition to any ensemble.

The Avenue Soft Shoulder Bag is another spacious bag option on this best Jimmy Choo bags list for everyday use and is priced at $1,995. These Jimmy Choo bags can be easily bought from the luxury brand's online boutique.

5) Bon Bon

A closer look at the bag (Image via Jimmy Choo)

Meanwhile, the Bon Bon captivates with its bold design. Crafted from sleek dark green satin and adorned with a plush velvet bow, it strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and playfulness. The contemporary bucket silhouette, metal top handle, and chain shoulder strap offer style. Furthermore, the incorporation of recycled fabric interior lining adds a sustainable touch.

With dimensions of L 14 x H 15 x W 9.5cm, the Bon Bon is a statement piece that will surely turn heads and elevate your stylish look.

The retail price label for the Bon Bon bag reads $1,395. The internet stores of Jimmy Choo make it simple to acquire this stylish bag through their website.

6) Avenue M Tote

Take a closer look at the bag (Image via Jimmy Choo)

The Avenue M Tote offers a modern interpretation of classic elegance. This tote is made using recycled cotton canvas. It shows off the iconic embroidered logo of the luxury label. The leather handle and detachable shoulder strap offer versatility in styling, while the interior pocket ensures practicality.

With dimensions of L 36.5 x H 29 x W 14.5cm, the Avenue M Tote is the perfect pick for those who support sustainable fashion.

On this list of the best Jimmy Choo bags, the Avenue M Tote bag is one of the most functional options and is available for $1,495. The brand's online stores make it simple to acquire these tote bags through their website.

7) Callie

A closer look at the bag (Image via Jimmy Choo)

Lastly, the Callie exudes timeless elegance with its refined silhouette and exquisite details. Crafted from ballet pink suede, this glittering Callie bag features a diamond motif with a crystal hotfix. The multifunctional chain strap offers flexibility in styling, while the spacious interior compartment ensures practicality.

With dimensions of L24 x H20 x W3.5cm, the Callie is the perfect accessory to complement any evening ensemble, making a statement with its understated sophistication.

The Callie bag is one of the most shimmery bags on this best Jimmy Choo bags list and it is available for $2,475. These Jimmy Choo bags can be easily availed from the online stores of Jimmy Choo.

These are the seven best Jimmy Choo bags you can consider to add to your bag collection this year.