7 best luxury activewear brands of all time 

Investing in a good luxury activewear brand prevents the wearer from feeling malaise at the gym during a highly intense workout. Even for a short session of yoga to release all stress, a comfortable fabric is all that is needed.

Days are gone when people hit the gym wearing old t-shirts from their college days or faded shorts. With the offerings of an array of different loungewear from the luxury activewear brand, people opt for them. This transition began with the popular sports icons touting them as the fashion staple, often spotted at the airport wearing a combination of hoodie and jogger.

Nowadays, fashion purists adopt loungewear as their daily attire, advocating comfort over everything. Also, luxury activewear brands craft activewear by infusing fine technology and innovation, making them snug, durable, yet modish.

The sneaker staple, Nike or Adidas, consumed the trend and started to bring forth new lineups for athleticwear. Several other brands follow the same path, addressing different conjunctures during intense activity. Some of the best luxury activewear brands are listed below.

Lululemon and some other luxury activewear brands offer premium loungewear

1) Nike

Nike, a staple in athleisure, offers a huge range of activewear, including joggers, hoodies, sports bras, tights, and so on. Within the lineup, the cycle shorts have gained traction as one of the top-selling items, available in diverse color choices at a price point of $35. Most of the sportswear integrates Dri-FIT technology, guaranteeing moisture management during intense workout sessions.

2) Lululemon

As a luxury activewear brand, Lululemon became a favored one due to its distinctive design and diverse range of collections. The Align high-rise pants created a buzz among fitness enthusiasts ladies, offering a great fit and stretchability.

Also, the wild sports bras are unique in their design, rendering utmost support, and are priced at $52. One of the brand's standout features is its material, which strikes a perfect balance between softness and durability, making it a worthwhile investment.

3) Alo Yoga

The IT girl's favorite luxury activewear brand, Alo Yoga, has established itself as a loungewear staple. Style icons like Hailey Beiber, Emily Ratajswoki, and Kendall Jenner clicked at least one photograph in Alo Yoga's loungewear, touting the fashion and functional clothes.

The Sleek Black bodysuit from the brand is a 'must have' in the gym closet that equally complements any bottom, exuding the chic appeal for a dinner date. The Game Changer leggings with flared structure, priced at $138, elevate the workout experience with its comfy yet fashionable silhouette.

4) Adidas

Another celeb-favorite brand, Adidas, caters to a diverse range of fitness enthusiasts. This luxury activewear brand garners loungewear, furnishing sundry colorways and sizes. Plus-size people can don a perfect fit from this brand. Jenna Ortega, the Gen Z star, exudes oversized hoodies and sweatpants, enhancing cool aesthetics.

The Three Stripes fleece pants, the winter essential, cost $50, while the Collegiate premium jacket, a popular outfit for fashion enthusiasts, is priced at $300.

5)Girlfriend Collective

A feminine brand to cater to the feminine requisite, Girlfriend Collective offers a great combination of activewear for different body shapes and ages. Meticulously crafted with recycled material, the brand 'Luxe' lineup is filled with black activewear, particularly the Bella Scoop Tank top, Luxe legging, Colette Halter bra, etc.

The split-hem leggings, blending fashion with functionality, are priced at $92, while the Addison adjustable bra is available for $56.

6) Bandier

Bandier is another luxury activewear brand, serving fitness-enthusiastic women to look great while hitting the gym or yoga mat. Their versatile bra collection creates the buzz, pricing begins at $48. The parachute pants, mirroring the cargo bottom appeal, cost $125.

7) Lacoste

The crocodile logo brand Lacoste has contributed enough to men's fashion. It continues to kick in the activewear, catering to both men's and women's fashionable loungewear. The organic cotton Terry shorts, priced at $92, offer comfort and stretchability. Its notable tennis outfit comes in different shades and sizes, with a price tag of $71.

Investing in luxury activewear brands is a savvy choice, elevating both the fashion and practicality of sportswear. Brands like Nike and Adidas cement their name in the realm of activewear, aligning the current vogue. On the other hand, Alo Yoga or Girlfriend Collective craft their products intending to make them a fashion staple.