Nike Air Jordan Retro sneakers exude vintage appeal as they are remakes of OG models released using modern technology. They seamlessly fuse traditional aesthetics with modern innovation and give sneakerheads a peek into the history of the world-renowned Air Jordan franchise.

Air Jordan Retro sneakers are easily the Nike brand's flagship products with a resale value of up to 10 times more than their original value. Air Jordan Retro sneakers have proven to be some of the most comfortable kicks, boasting Nike's Air cushioning technologies incorporated into their midsoles, grip-efficient outsoles, and wider toe box areas for some.

From their attention-grabbing colorways to their finely crafted leather or suede upper, these classic kicks have achieved coveted status not only in the sports industry but also in the fashion scene.

7 Best men's Nike Air Jordan Retro sneakers of all time

1. Jordan 1 Retro Mid “Jeter"

The Jordan 1 Retro Mid “Jeter" (Image via StockX)

These mid-top sneakers feature an upper dressed in a whitish Calfskin fabric, highlighted by a navy blue colored synthetic fabric that runs from the collar to the lace-up closure area. Also, more of the navy blue hue is seen on the swoosh logo embedded on each side of the shoes, while the "AIR JORDAN" lettering and the basketball motif are visible below the collar in a golden hue.

Prioritizing comfort, the sneakers are featured with air-cushioned midsole technology, enhancing impact and shock absorption. These Nike Air Jordan Retro sneakers are priced at $550 in Stock X.

2. Jordan 4 Retro "Travis Scott Cactus Jack"

The Jordan 4 Retro "Travis Scott Cactus Jack" (Image via StockX)

These athletic-built shoes come with a lightweight upper, built from a bluish leather material, alongside a black net material on the sides, and front of the sneakers.

Contrasting the bluish background of the upper, black, golden, and red hues, are embossed on the laces, rubber eyelets, tongues, and synthetic lining.

Additionally, the sneakers feature a visible Air Unit on the white colored rubber midsole, providing cushioning, while the cuplike rubber outsole, in a black hue, aids traction control. These Nike Air Jordan Retros sell for $863 in StockX.

3. Jordan 3 Retro SE "Unite"

The Jordan 3 Retro SE "Unite" (Image via StockX)

Inspired by one of the largest cities in America, Chicago, these kicks are made from a combo of leather material in a red hue, with grey-toned material. It also has a motif of elephant skin, embedded on the sides and toe box, in grey and black hues.

In addition to the color palette of the shoes, the counter-heel, laces, and midsole are dressed in a black hue. Also, the interior of the shoes features a foam footbed that boosts comfort. These Nike Air Jordan Retros are priced at $136 in Stock X.

4. Jordan 1 Retro "Shattered Backboard"

The Jordan 1 Retro "Shattered Backboard" (Image via StockX)

Released from the brand's summer collection in 2015, these high-top sneakers are designed from leather material, in black and orange, accented by white on the waist. The black laces ensure a customizable and perfect fit, while the perforations at the toe box allow the inflow of air.

The ankle support is enhanced through the padded heel tab and collars, while the lugged rubber outsole, in an orange hue, ensures balance and grip efficiency on different surfaces. These Nike Air Jordan Retros sell for $913 in Stock X.

5. Jordan 12 Retro "Winter Black"

The Jordan 12 Retro "Winter Black" (Image via StockX)

These winter-inspired shoes are featured with a black water-resistant synthetic material, enveloped on the upper in a wavy design, while a pull tab can be seen, in a black hue, enabling easy pull-off and wearing.

The sneakers also feature a black rubber outsole, with a "23" numbering at the back, coupled with "Jumpman" lettering on the sides of the sole, while the nylon lining helps keep the foot warm during the snowy season. These Nike Air Jordan Retros are priced at $412 in Stock X.

6. Jordan 5 Retro Tokyo T23

The Jordan 5 Retro Tokyo T23 (Image via StockX)

These sporty shoes feature a yellow cowhide material that encapsulates the majority of the upper, detailed by greyish, black, and white accents on the tongue, eyelets, laces, midsole, outsole, and sides of the sneakers. Also, the kicks were incorporated with a visible air unit, offering extra cushioning. This footwear sells for $1,997 in Stock X.

7. Jordan 5 "Grape Fresh Prince"

The Jordan 5 "Grape Fresh Prince" (Image via StockX)

Paying homage to West Philadelphia's Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, these Nike Air Jordan Retro sneakers are designed from a blend of white leather fabric, alongside a mesh fabric, also in a white hue, laying the foundation for the purple, black, and blue hues, embellished on the upper and on the sole to stand out.

The kicks embody the 5 Retro's visible Air Unit, seen on the purple midsole, aiding energy return and comfort. These vintage-inspired sneakers are priced at $281 in Stock X.

Nike Air Jordan Retro sneakers remain undefeated in the sneaker universe. They are statement makers and good investment options too.