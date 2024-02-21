7 Best Nathan Fillion movies and TV shows to catch if you like him in The Rookie 

Nathan Fillion is one of the most familiar faces on television. Known for shows like Castle and Firefly, he has gained quite a reputation as a TV actor. However, it is films like The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that established him as an actor and solidified his reputation. A prolific voice actor as well, Fillion has lent his voice to characters like Green Lantern for the MCU animated movie Justice League: Throne of Atlantis amongst others.

His show, The Rookie, has been making waves recently. A fan-favorite, The Rookie is as thrilling as it is captivating. The series follows John Nolan, a 40-year-old man who joins the LAPD after a life-altering incident. He has to navigate the dangers of the job, office relationships, and the uncertain world of a cop as he turns over a new leaf in his life.

Nathan Fillion is known for playing loveable yet unusual characters. For those who enjoyed The Rookie, here are 7 other films and TV shows starring Fillion that are worth a watch.

7 times The Rookie star Nathan Fillion stole our hearts in TV and films

1) Richard Castle in Castle (2009-2016)

A still from Castle (image via ABC)

Nathan's longest-running television series was aired on ABC for 8 seasons. A police procedural drama, the plot follows Richard Castle, an arrogant millionaire author who starts shadowing Kate Beckett, a prim and proper detective as inspiration for his novels.

Nathan's work in Castle was highly praised by fans. His demeanor and suave attitude won many hearts and made him known in the television circuit.

2) Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds in Firefly (2002-2003)

Expand Tweet

Created by Joss Whedon, this show was loved by fans before it was canceled only after one season. The plot of the show is as follows:

"Five hundred years in the future, a renegade crew aboard a small spacecraft tries to survive as they travel the unknown parts of the galaxy and evade warring factions as well as authority agents out to get them."

A sci-fi adventure TV show, Nathan Fillion's character was iconic as Captain Reynolds. His gritty performance as a war veteran in a spaceship led him to reprise the role in 2005's film, Serenity, by the same director.

3) Nathan Drake in the Uncharted Live Action Fan Film (2018)

A short film produced by the Fillion, Nathan Drake is a character well-known by fans of the gaming world. The plot follows treasure hunter, Nathan Drake who is captured while he's out searching for the lost treasure of Flor de la Mar.

The Uncharted games are a hit amongst gamers all around the world. This live-action short film of 15 minutes allowed fans to dive into the world of the game.

4) Jacques Snicket in A Series Of Unfortunate Events (2017-2019)

A very unusual series, this show made for a delightful change in Nathan Fillion's filmography. The plot is as follows:

"After the loss of their parents in a mysterious fire, the three Baudelaire children face trials and tribulations attempting to uncover dark family secrets."

Starring as Jacques Snicket for 10 episodes, the actor's captivating performance was a delight to watch. Sometimes weird and other times funny, the wonderful blend of mystery and drama is delivered perfectly by Nathan Fillion.

5) Hal Jordan/Green Lantern in the Justice League Animated Film Series (2011-2019)

Nathan Fillion has lent his voice to the character of Green Lantern in several films in the Justice League series, including Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, Justice League: Doom, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, The Death of Superman, and Reign of the Superman.

6) Johnny Donnelly in Two Guys and A Girl (1998-2001)

A still from Two Guys and A Girl (image via FX Network)

Running for four seasons, this sitcom featured Ryan Reynolds as well. Also known as Two Guys and a Girl and a Pizza Place, the plot revolves around the shenanigans of 3 friends who share an apartment in Boston and spend their off time at a pizza place.

The character played by Nathan Fillion is a jukebox repairman who starts dating Sharon. Played with a certain lightness and humor, Nathan Fillion does justice to the sitcom and his character, Johnny Donnelly.

7) James Frederick "Minnesota" Ryan in Saving Private Ryan (1998)

A still from Saving Private Ryan (image via DreamWorks Pictures)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Nathan Fillion has a brief cameo in this movie, dubbed as one of the greatest films of all time. A war film, Saving Private Ryan follows the Normandy Landings and a troop of American soldiers who go behind enemy lines to retrieve a soldier whose brothers are dead.

Despite the brief screentime, Nathan Fillion's performance is notable. In a cast consisting of A-listed actors, he holds his own and delivers a beautiful performance.

Nathan Fillion is undoubtedly one of the finest actors of our time and these TV shows and films prove his acting chops with vigor.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE