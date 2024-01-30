How to get Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League classic outfits

Rocksteady Studios' new title will feature Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League classic outfits that are taken right out of the pages of DC comics. That said, fans will be eager to know how to acquire these classic fits and play as members of the Suicide Squad who are tasked with a glorious purpose.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is an upcoming action-adventure game set in the Batman Arkham universe after the events of Arkham Knight. It will see four supervillains take on the Justice League in the city of Metropolis.

Scheduled to be released on February 2, 2024, this article will discuss how to acquire Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League classic outfits.

Unlocking Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League classic outfits

To get the classic outfits for these beloved DC supervillains, fans will have to pre-order Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League before its release on February 2, 2024. After accessing Steam, players can visit the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League page and scroll down for the option to pre-order it.

Upon release, players who pre-ordered the game will receive a Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League classic outfits pack, which will consist of alternate outfits inspired by the original DC comic appearance of the respective supervillain. Players will be able to play solo with the ability to switch characters at will or in a four-person coop mode.

However, those who miss out on the pre-order need not worry. This is because Rocksteady Studios has stated that it will add content like outfits and characters after the game's release. Thus, players can expect them to include Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League classic outfits pack with the deluxe edition of the game post-release or as separate downloadable content.

