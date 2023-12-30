7 best Nicole Lee handbags of all time

The Nicole handbag company was founded in 2004, but it was not until Suzy Han joined the company in 2006 that the Nicole Lee brand finally came into existence. The brand began with a vision to create bags and accessories that go beyond traditional design norms.

The American brand stays committed to delivering masterpieces and innovative and trendsetting designs. It has made them grow to the top and secure a place among the best fashion brands out there.

The brand is renowned for delivering handbags that fuse contemporary designs with timeless aesthetics while delivering styles that are playful and unforgettable. Nicole Lee is one of the best at delivering stylish, durable, and highly functional bags.

Best Nicole Lee handbags ever created

1. White Zuri large tote bag

The White Zuri large tote bag (Image via Nicole Lee)

White Zuri large tote bag was crafted from vegan leather, and it features three different compartments, including a main center compartment and two side slip compartments with a magnetic snap button for closure.

The bag has a clean graphic line aesthetic. The bag ensures a great fit with its easily adjusted and removable handle. It comes in a clean white color with the brand logo embellished in black. It sells at the brand's official store for $87.

2. Elena Boston bag

The Elena Boston bag (Image via Nicole Lee)

This bag was made from vegan leather with a shimmer finish. It features the classic Boston silhouette, the iconic Elena diamond quilted stitching, an extended two-way zip closure, two front and back interior slip pockets, and an adjustable and detachable cross-body strap.

It comes in a shiny gold color and can be gotten at the brand's official store for $97.

3. Luana pearl purse

The Luana pearl purse (Image via Nicole Lee)

This purse is an absolute delight. It was made from pebbled vegan leather with ruched detailing. It is a perfect blend of casual and elegant. The purse comes in a mint color that exudes elegance and femininity. It is available on the brand's official store for $24.50.

4. Lola Boston bag

The Lola Boston bag (Image via Nicole Lee)

The Lola handbag collection features a leopard print design that is anything but calm. The brown tones add an artful contrast, enhancing the artistic appeal of the silhouette.

The bag features outside pockets that add to its wild aesthetics. It also comes with two interior back and front slip pockets and an adjustable, detachable handle. It is sold for $76.30.

5. Alessandra reversible shopper

The Alessandra reversible shopper (Image via Nicole Lee)

This bag was created from a lightweight polyester material. An eye-catching quality of the bag is the artistic depiction of a mother and daughter in colorful hues. It was crafted from the finest polyester and features a hidden magnetic snap closure, a back zip pocket, and the brand logo engraved in gold.

The bag is sold for $92 and can be purchased from the brand's official store.

6. Quihn three piece set handbag

The Quihn three-piece set handbag (Image via Nicole Lee)

This handbag is a three-piece set that includes a large shoulder bag, a solid bag, and a heart-shaped coin pouch. The shoulder bag comes in bright purple, accented by a plaid pattern consisting of black, blue, and brown, while the other two are dressed in bright yellow. The set sells for $51.50 on the brand's website.

7. Paris Fashion Week large shoulder bag

The Paris Fashion Week large shoulder bag (Image via Nicole Lee)

This bag pays homage to Paris Fashion Week. It features a vintage aesthetic with the brand's legendary embellishment. It comes with seven pockets, a logo-engraved nameplate, and an adjustable detachable strap. It is sold on the brand's online store for $80.50.

The quintessential American brand is known for producing sophisticated and stylish handbags, and this list is proof of that. The handbags on this list cater to the diverse tastes of fashion lovers, from vintage classics to modern aesthetics.