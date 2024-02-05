The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is often overshadowed by its high-top counterpart, but the shoe boasts its own unique charm and relaxed aesthetics. The low-profile shoe offers a vast range of versatile styling, effortlessly transitioning from casual to trendsetting streetwear looks and at the same time allowing great breathability, ensuring your feet stay cool and comfortable during all seasons.

The Air Jordan collection also boasts interesting colorways that elevate any ensemble it is paired with. In this carefully curated list, we will be delving into the world of the seven best colorways of the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low. From classic OG colorways to new daring colors, the Air Jordan 1 Low has them all.

7 Best Nike Air Jordan 1 Low colorways to buy in 2024

These Nike Air Jordan 1 Low colorways are sure to liven up your 2024 collection.

1) Air Jordan 1 Low SE women

The Air Jordan 1 low SE women (Image via Nike)

This Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is crafted from leather and satin materials. The shoes come in green and gold colorways. It features the legendary Nike Air-sole unit, a satin upper with leather overlays, an off-white midsole, a green ridged outsole that increases traction, and lace closure. With a 14% off deal, the shoe is sold for $106.97 instead of the previous $125 on the brand's online store.

2) Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG Chinese New Year

The Air Jordan 1 Retro low OG Chinese New Year (Image via Nike)

This shoe was inspired by the Chinese zodiac mythological creature, the dragon. Crafted from leather material, the shoe comes in a white, gold, and green colorway. It features a white leather upper with brushes of shiny metallic gold, a stitched swoosh logo on both sides, a Nike Air-Sole unit, and a lace closure. This Nike Air Jordan 1 Low silhouette is sold for $140 on the brand's online store.

3) Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low women

The Air Jordan Elevate Low Women (Image via Nike)

This shoe was made from uniform white leather material from the upper to the outsole. The shoe features a raised platform sole, a sleek low-cut silhouette, thick foam cushioning, Air-sole units, and a lace closure. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is sold for $135 on the brand's online store.

4) Air Jordan 1 Low women

The Air Jordan 1 low women (Image via Nike)

This shoe was created from leather material presented in black and grey, accented by white and fire-red colors. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker features a grey and black upper with a bright red swoosh logo on both sides, a white midsole, a black rubber outsole that gives good traction ability, a Nike Air-Sole unit, and a lace closure. The shoe is sold for $110 on the brand's online store.

5) Air Jordan 1 Low SE women

The Air Jordan 1 low SE women (Image via Nike)

This shoe was crafted from leather and satin materials, and it comes in a red and pink colorway. The shoe features a pink satin upper with red leather overlays and a Nike Air-Sole unit. Lightweight cushioning, an outsole that has good traction ability, and lace closure. The sneaker is sold for $125 on the brand's online store.

6) Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low men

The Jordan Nu Retro 1 low men (Image via Nike)

This shoe was made from leather material and comes in a white, red, and black colorway. The shoes feature a big embossed white logo on its left side, a cushioned collar, Nike Air-Sole cushioning, a rubber sole that has high traction, and lace closure. With a 34% off deal, the shoe is sold for $68.97 instead of the previous $105 on the brand's online store.

7) Air Jordan 1 Low SE men

The Air Jordan 1 low SE men (Image via Nike)

This shoe was made from leather material, and it comes in a multicolor of white, black, orange, and mauve. The shoe features Nike Air-Sole cushioning, a rubber outsole with high traction ability, a stitched-down Nike logo on both sides, and lace closure. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker is sold for $125 on the brand's online store.

These Nike Air Jordan 1 Low colorways are the perfect fusion of vanity and practicality, presented in long-lasting builds.