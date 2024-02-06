7 Best powerlifting belts for posture and support

Powerlifting belts are recognized as gym kit essentials that every gym enthusiast should have for an effective workout session. Over the years, these belts have played significant roles in providing balance and support in weightlifting, bench presses, and other related sporting activities.

These belts maintain intra-abdominal pressure, cushion the body, and protect the spine during weightlifts. Since the mid-60s', the fitness industry has witnessed the rise of a variety of sportswear brands creating different designs of weightlifting belts. These have evolved over the years along with forward-thinking technologies, like the prong and lever designs that are widely used by athletes and gym lovers in recent times.

SBD 13mm lever, and 6 other best powerlifting belts for posture and support

In this article, we shall unravel some of the best powerlifting belts crafted from the finest of leathers, suede, or nylon materials, alongside unique buckle closures that offer perfect grip, when exercising.

Below is a carefully curated list of the seven best powerlifting belts for posture and support

Element leather weightlifting belt Dominion strength training weightlifting leather belt 2 poods 4 weightlifting belt Lifting Large leather powerlifting prong belt Rep 4-inch leather belt Gym Reapers lever belt-woodland camo SBD 13mm lever belt

1. Element leather weightlifting belt

The hybrid leather weightlifting belt (Image via Amazon)

This 26' belt is crafted from black leather material, detailed by the white stitchings on the sides of the belt. The leather strap is overlayed by a tonal black synthetic material, coupled with a silver white colored metallic closure in a loop and hook system that ensures a snug fit allows for lifting with a neutral spine posture.The brand details can be seen in white and black on the synthetic strap.

This powerlifting belt is priced at 59 US dollars on Amazon.

2. Dominion strength training weightlifting leather belt

The Dominion strength training weightlifting leather belt (Image via Amazon)

This belt is designed from a calfskin leather material, in a light-brown hue, alongside a single prong buckle closure made from a silver metallic steel that can be fastened on the ten-inched adjustable fit of the eleven perforated holes.

Additionally, the cowhide leather offers wear and tear resistance, also boasting of an unstretchable fit, even when worn for a long time.

This powerlifting belt is priced at 125 US dollars on Amazon.

3. 2 Pood 4 weightlifting belt

The 2 pood 4 weightlifting belt (Image via Amazon)

This powerlifting belt is enveloped in a black cordura material, with padded foam, providing comfort and extra cushioning, even when wrapped firmly around the waist. Also, the belt features a loop, hook, and buckle closure that ensures firmness of the belt on the waist, while the cordura material allows for unrestricted movement, even when gripped tightly.

This five-year-old release is priced at 64 US dollars on Amazon.

4. Lifting Large leather powerlifting prong belt

Lifting Large leather powerlifting prong belt (Image via Amazon)

This lifting large's forty-inch long belt is constructed from a black suede material, contrasted by the silver hue of the single-prong buckle. White detailings are also seen on the stitchings embedded on opposite sides of the belt.

Additionally, the belt features a 10mm thickness, with a weight of about 1.8 kg, offering support and balance to the lower back during exercise.

This single-prong-designed belt is priced at 149 US dollars on Amazon.

5. Rep 4-inch leather belt

The Rep 4-inch leather belt (Image via REP)

This water-resistant belt designed by the American fitness brand, REP, features a deep brown leather material that dresses the strap, at the same time, providing a tender feel to the waist when wrapped around, due to the effect of the tannins embossed on the leather.

Additionally, a single-prong closure is featured on the belt, enabling an adjustable setting on the 10 perforated holes on the four-inch width of the belt.

This powerlifting belt is priced at 64 US dollars on the brand website.

6. Gym Reapers 10mm lever belt-woodland camo

Gym Reapers 10mm lever belt-woodland camo (Image via Gym Reapers)

This lever belt features a synthetic fabric, detailed by greenish camo prints, alongside the brand logo, featuring a skull motif in a black hue. The inner of the belt is lined by a suede material, coupled with a black-coated steel buckle closure, allowing for an adjustable fit ranging from 24 to over 40 inches.

This 10-millimeter-thick lever belt is priced at 120 US dollars on the brand website.

7. SBD 13mm lever belt

The SBD 13mm lever belt (Image via SBD)

This thirteen inch-thick lever belt crafted by SBD apparel, features a black calfskin leather material, highlighted by a red suede lining. The belt also comes with an adjustable prong closure, alongside a black-coated lever that offers support and firmness.

This ten-centimeter-long belt is priced at 280 US dollars on the brand website.

These powerlifting belts have been tested and trusted by gym enthusiasts and athletes all over the world.