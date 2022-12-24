Jordan Zion 2 “Red Suede” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

With the introduction of fresh 2023 hues of the Jordan Zion 2 model, the brand is continuing to deepen its relationship with NBA superstar Zion Williamson. A red suede version of the Jordan Zion 2 has been revealed, which is scheduled to debut in Spring 2023.

Although the confirmed release information is currently under wraps, these basketball sneakers will offered with a selling price of $120. Williamson admirers can easily avail these arriving red shoes from the online stores of Nike and some of its associated Jordan Brand retail shops.

Jordan Zion 2 “Red Suede” shoes will be highlighted with gum yellow and bold black tones

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Zion 2 Red Suede colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since Zion Williamson has been making a big deal out of his namesake sneaker in recent months, it appears that the hype will last far into the following year as we get our first glimpse at the Jordan Zion 2 "Red Suede."

It's one of his trendiest pairings to date and one of the freshest colorblocking to appear on his second Jordan Brand shoe. The Swoosh's official newsroom underlines the design inspiration of Zion Williamson's second signature silo:

“The Jordan Zion 2 balances technical prowess—maximizing its namesake’s power and speed—and Williamson’s unique playing persona. It is built for a player able to do a multitude of things on court, and to simultaneously enhance responsiveness and increase comfort and support.”

The shoe industry already has multiple new colorways of the silo, which debuted throughout 2022. Some exclusive iterations like "Holographic," "Pelicans," "Black Cement," and more have already entered the sneaker world and for the coming year.

Take a closer look at the heel counter of the arriving Red Suede shoes (Image via Nike)

The new Jordan Zion 2 colorway is wrapped up in a University Red/Black-Bright Crimson-Gum Yellow color scheme. It has a complete suede structure that feels supple and smooth to the touch, much like the "Hyper Royal" that was first unveiled back in July 2022. The tongue is covered in "Black" nylon with Zion's insignia and is painted a flaming "University Red" shade.

Turning your attention below, you'll find a Zoom Air midsole that is decked with "Gum Yellow" for an appearance that's sure to make heads turn wherever you go. A midfoot strap gives you the perfect lockdown fit.

The shoe manufacturer’s newsroom further shed the light on the advanced features of the recently developed Zion 2 signature silhouette:

“The Zion 2 introduces a new concept that decouples the strobel, shifting it from a full-length unit to a focus on the heel, allowing for 20 percent more Zoom Air on the forefoot (thus increasing responsiveness) and a smoother, more comfortable landing on the heel following an explosive dunk. With explosiveness comes a need for containment.”

Finally, to let your opponents know that this isn't just ordinary basketball footwear, Michael Jordan's fabled Jumpman symbol emerges on the backside. It is a basketball shoe by the Jordan Brand.

Stay tuned to the Swoosh label’s official web page if you absolutely want to get the aforementioned colorway of Jordan Zion 2. To receive quick updates, you can easily sign up on the brand’s website.

