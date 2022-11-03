Where to buy Zion Williamson x Jordan Zion 2 “Holographic” shoes? Price and more details explored 

The Swoosh’s centerpiece Jordan Brand is building on its ongoing partnership with Pelicans’ cornerstone Zion Williamson with an all-new “Holographic” variant of Jordan Zion 2. In the latest quirky revamp, the player’s second signature shoe is wrapped up in Photon Dust, Psychic Purple, and Ghost Green overlays with eponymous holographic embellishments all over.

Williamson hasn't been on the court lately, but that's probably because he's been working more diligently than usual to bring some of the season's most stylish Jordan shoes to market, such as the Zion 1 and Zion 2 signature silhouettes.

The latest “Holographic” colorway of Jordan Zion 2 silhouette is expected to hit the footwear world in the next few weeks of 2022. This distinctive footwear design will be offered with a retail price tag of $120 for each pair. Williamson’s devotees can easily avail of these sneakers from the online locations of Nike and its partnering retail shops.

Zion Williamson’s Jordan Zion 2 will arrive in “Holographic” makeup with touches of Psychic Purple and Ghost Green

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the opening weeks of the NBA 2022, Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans began to pop into the spotlight. They rapidly racked up a 3-1 record as their young team has gelled flawlessly with its seasoned captain, CJ McCollum, to create an explosive yet tactical approach each night.

While the season was launched with his "25 years in China" slogan and a deep purple color scheme, Jordan Brand has continued to dress their newest collaborative sneaker design Jordan Zion 2 in a "Holographic" makeup.

We've seen quite a few Jordan Zion 2 colorways over the past several months, including “Hyper Royal,” “Hyper Crimson,” “Hope Diamond,” “Voodoo,” and most recently teased “Pelicans” edition. However, the upcoming Jordan Zion 2 "Holographic" has got to be the trippiest of them all since it comes in a variety of eye-catching hues and attention-grabbing textures.

The description of the latest “Holographic” colorway on the Swoosh’s website reads:

“Channel new levels of speed and power in shoes designed for Zion and built for ballers at any level. An adjustable strap up top helps lock your foot in place while a firm midsole supports high-paced play. Plus, a wider outsole provides extra stability—perfect for playing on outdoor courts.”

Take a closer look at the holographic embellishments of the shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

The “Holographic” his second signature shoe, features a Black/Light Menta-Black-Photon Dust-Psychic Purple-Ghost Green color scheme.

The complete uppers of these pairs are dressed in elephant patterns as well as perforated paneling. The top part is composed of multiple materials, namely premium leather, mesh, and suede. Additionally, there are accents all around in vivid light menta, psychic purple, and ghost green for a style that will undoubtedly confuse your rivals.

The design is completed with Zion's signature inscribed vertically throughout the tongue and the iconic Jumpman emblem located around the back.

Don’t forget to get the next “Holographic” edition of the Jordan Zion 2 in the upcoming weeks. With a fixed price label of $120, these stylish shoes will be sold by the Swoosh’s e-commerce website and a few other select sellers. If you’re interested in buying these trippy holographic sneakers, sign up on the shoe label’s web page for further updates on the release dates of these arriving sneakers.

