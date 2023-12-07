7 best shows and films releasing on Netflix this December

December 2023 is expected to be an exciting month for Netflix subscribers, with a host of titles releasing on the platform. The line-up includes Netflix Original productions as well as old and classic favorites, just in time for the holiday season.

On the movie front, Netflix's December schedule looks promising, with titles such as Natalie Portman's highly anticipated May December, Bradley Cooper's musical masterpiece Maestro, and the first part of Zack Snyder's space thriller Rebel Moon.

The last part of the final season of The Crown will be released on Netflix this month, bringing the show to a close. New seasons of Sweet Home, Dew Drop Diaries, I Hate Christmas, and other popular shows are also part of the December line-up. Apart from these, Netflix will also feature holiday classics like Falling for Christmas and Love Actually.

Here is a list of the best titles releasing on the streaming platform this month.

May December, Maestro, The Crown (Season 6) and 4 other titles releasing on Netflix in December 2023

1) May December

Todd Haynes' May December is a gripping movie loosely based on the story of Mary Kay Letourneau. Gracie Atherton-Yoo is a disgraced former teacher who was caught in a scandal after seducing an underage student, Joe Yoo. Years later, Gracie and Joe are happily married with three children.

However, when Hollywood actress Elizabeth Berry visits them to do research for a film on the couple's story, it leads to tensions and misunderstandings between them.

The film stars Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in lead roles, along with Charles Melton, Cory Michael Smith, Elizabeth Yu, Piper Curda, and others.

2) Maestro

Bradley Cooper returns as a director with the biographical drama Maestro. Based on the life of the famous composer Leonard Bernstein, Maestro focuses on Bernstein's relationship with Felicia Montealegre, whom he later marries. The epic love story delves into their lives as a family as well as Bernstein's evident homosexuality and how his affairs began affecting his wife and children.

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan star in lead roles, supported by Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, and Sarah Silverman, among others.

3) The Crown (Season 6 Part II)

Netflix's epic award-winning series, The Crown, will come to a close with season 6, part 2. The final installment will see Queen Elizabeth II reflect on her life and legacy, as well as the personal choices and sacrifices she has had to make over the years as a monarch.

The latest season is also expected to delve into the lives of Prince William and Prince Harry as they deal with the death of their mother. Part 2 will follow the royal family through the late 90s to the 2000s, narrating the events that took place during this era, especially William's blossoming relationship with Kate Middleton.

The new installment will feature the returning cast, including Dominic West, Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, and Olivia Williams, along with newcomers like Ed McVey, Meg Bellamy, and Luther Ford.

4) Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire

Rebel Moon is Zack Snyder's highly-awaited space opera film based on a pitch the director had initially created for Star Wars. The first half of the two-part sci-fi epic tells the story of Kora, a young woman who is tasked with recruiting the best warriors from across the galaxy to help her overthrow the corrupt government of the Motherworld.

The film features an ensemble cast, including the likes of Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Anthony Hopkins, and Doona Bae, among others.

5) Sweet Home (Season 2)

The second season of the widely popular Netflix original Korean drama Sweet Home was released this month. The sequel will be a continuation of the story as the infection that affects the residents of Green Home spreads to the rest of the world. As fear grips the survivors, they must work together for their survival, fighting monsters, hybrids, and sometimes even humans.

Season 2 sees the return of Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si-young, Lee Do-hyun, and others.

6) Leave The World Behind

Leave The World Behind is a psychological thriller based on Rumaan Alam's 2020 novel of the same name. When Amanda and Clay decide to take their children on a family vacation to Long Island, the last thing they expect is an apocalypse. But when a stranger and his daughter turn up at their rental home after a mysterious blackout, both families struggle to trust each other while trying to figure out how to survive the crisis.

Directed by Sam Esmail, the film stars Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, Myha'la, and Kevin Bacon.

7) My Life With the Walter Boys

An adaptation of Ali Novak's 2014 novel of the same name, My Life With the Walter Boys tells the story of a teen named Jackie Howard. When Jackie loses her parents in an accident, she is forced to move to a ranch in Colorado to live with her guardians.

Jackie soon finds out that her prim and proper attitude is not going to help her as as she adjusts to life in the countryside with the Walters and their twelve sons.

Co-written by Melanie Halsall and Ali Novak, the series stars Marc Blucas, Alisha Newton, and Sarah Rafferty.

All above-mentioned titles will be available for streaming on Netflix in December 2023.