7 best sneaker deals to avail during early Black Friday 2023 sale

As November unfolds, the Early Black Friday 2023 Sale is coming up, offering a treasure trove of deals for sneaker aficionados. This annual shopping fiesta, known for its impressive discounts, has become a highlight for those eager to upgrade their footwear collection.

This year, the sale is particularly captivating, featuring a lineup of renowned brands like Nike, New Balance, and Adidas.

Shoppers can expect to find everything from the comfort-oriented Gaviota 4 Running Shoes by Hoka to the fashion-forward Adidas Originals Nizza Platform Sneaker for the Early Black Friday 2023 sale. Whether it's the high-performance ASICS Gel-Excite 9 or the stylish Nike Gamma Force, each sneaker deal embodies a perfect blend of quality, comfort, and style.

As the curtains fall on this event, we are keenly waiting for what the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales will bring, promising even more exciting deals and irresistible sneaker options.

Best sneaker deals you must avail during the early Black Friday 2023 sale

1) Hoka Women's Gaviota 4 Running Shoes

Hoka Women's Gaviota 4 Running Shoes (Image via Hoka website)

Originally priced at $183.46, these sneakers are now available at Walmart for $159, thanks to a 20 percent discount. The Gaviota 4 is a premium stability shoe known for its maximal cushioning and J-Frame™-enhanced support.

It's been updated for the season with a plusher collar and tongue, and improvements like hidden eyestay reinforcement and single-sided tongue gusset to reduce slippage. Ideal for long runs or daily jogs, these sneakers offer both performance and comfort.

2) ASICS Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes

ASICS Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes(Image via ASICS website)

Available for $45 at Amazon for the Early Black Friday 2023 sale, down from the retail price of $54.95, these ASICS running shoes are a steal.

They feature an engineered jacquard mesh upper for breathability, AMPLIFOAM cushioning for flexibility, and Rearfoot GEL technology for improved impact absorption. These are perfect for runners looking for a balance of style and efficiency.

3) Nike Women's Pegasus 40 Road Running Shoes

Nike Women's Pegasus 40 Road Running Shoes (Image via Nike website)

Nike Women's Pegasus 40 Road Running Shoes are one of the best choices for active women. Priced at $84 at Backcountry, down from $130, the Nike Pegasus 40 offers a springy ride suitable for various running activities.

Known for its responsive and neutral support, this version has improved comfort in the arch and toes. Whether for marathons or casual runs, these shoes are a reliable choice.

4) Reebok Women's Nanoflex Tr 2.0 Cross Trainer

Reebok Women's Nanoflex Tr 2.0 Cross Trainer (Image via Reebok website)

These versatile trainers from Reebok are available on Amazon for $43.63 for the Early Black Friday 2023 sale. It's discounted from the original price of $90.

Featuring a machine-washable design, rubber sole, and lace-up closure, they're perfect for various fitness activities. Reebok's commitment to inspiring movement makes these an excellent choice for those who lead an active lifestyle.

5) New Balance Women's FuelCell Shift Tr V1 Cross Trainer

New Balance Women's FuelCell Shift Tr V1 Cross Trainer (Image via New Balance website)

Crafted with a breathable mesh upper and no-sew construction for a sleek, lightweight fit, these trainers are perfect for high-intensity workouts.

The innovative FuelCell foam midsole offers a propulsive feel, enhancing your forward motion, while the full rubber outsole ensures durability. Ideal for agility training, these shoes blend style and functionality seamlessly.

On Amazon, these New Balance trainers are available for $77, down from $89.99. They feature a rubber sole, textile outer material, and lace-up closure.

6) Adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker

Adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker (image via Adidas website)

These trendy platform sneakers by Adidas Originals are now available at Early Black Friday 2023 sale on Nordstrom for $56, reduced from $75.

They feature a textile upper, EVA sockliner, and vulcanized rubber platform outsole. The shoes are versatile, pairing well with skinny jeans or flowy skirts, and offer both style and comfort.

7) Nike Gamma Force Shoes

Nike Gamma Force Shoes (Image via Nike website)

The Nike Gamma Force Sneakers, with their vintage basketball-inspired style, are available on Early Black Friday 2023 sale at Nordstrom for $67, down from $95.

They feature real and synthetic leather, suede, and mesh layers, a subtle platform lift, and a foam midsole with a rubber outsole. These sneakers are a fusion of comfort and versatility, suitable for various outfits and occasions.

As the Early Black Friday 2023 Sale draws to a close, it leaves behind a trail of satisfied customers and memorable sneaker purchases. This year's event has proven once again that quality, style, and affordability can coexist, providing shoppers with an array of choices from top-tier brands.

From the athletic zeal of the ASICS Gel-Excite 9 to the casual charm of the Adidas Nizza Platform, each sneaker on sale has catered to diverse tastes and needs. The success of this sale underscores the ever-growing passion for sneakers and the importance of finding the right pair that complements lifestyle and fashion preferences.