Nike Gamma Force sneaker collection: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, is continuing with the trend of reviving retro sneaker silhouettes. The swoosh label has recently revived silhouettes like the Air Adjust Force in recent months, and the latest makeover to appear on the list of archival silhouettes is the Gamma Force.

The Gamma Force silhouette draws huge inspiration from the 1980's basketball shoe aesthetic. The swoosh label will release the silhouette in 2023 in women's exclusive sizes. The silhouette will be released in four new colorways- Sail Bronzine, Black White, White Phantom, and White Game Royal.

An official release date for the silhouettes hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the sneakers will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Fall 2023.

More details about the upcoming 4-piece Nike Gamma Force sneaker collection

The upcoming 4-piece Nike Gamma Force sneaker collection features Sail Bronzine, Black White, White Phantom, and White Game Royal colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

Retro sneakers are all the rage these days and the swoosh label is embracing the trend by releasing Nike Gamma Force sneakers. The silhouette is coming straight out of the Beaverton, Oregon-based brand's archives. The Gamma Force silhouette will be released as a women's exclusive sneaker.

The Gamma Force silhouette has taken cues from the swoosh label's classic 1982 Air Force 1 silhouette and the Mac Attack. The Mac Attack silhouette is another 1980 sneaker that is set to be released in 2023. The silhouette is also reminiscent of the New Balance 550 silhouette.

All four of the Gamma Force colorways (Sail Bronzine, Black White, White Phantom, and White Game Royal) will feature a full leather upper.

Nike brings back the "Gamma Force" in an effort to capitalize on the New Balance 550 popularity.



Colors currently women's exclusive

The leather construct is paired with an underlay of mesh layers, which is visible around the collars of the silhouette. The four-piece sneaker features predominantly leather construction with toebox perforations, which mirrors the 1989-released Air Jordan 2 sneakers.

The first colorway, dubbed the "Black White," comes clad in a 'Summit White / Black / Iron Grey' color scheme. Most of the upper is clad in a summit white color scheme, with pops of black overlays featured upon the swoosh logos on both medial and lateral profiles.

The second colorway, dubbed the White Game Royal, comes clad in a 'Summit White / Game Royal / Deep Royal Blue / Sail / Team Orange' color scheme. The base of the sneakers is clad in white with Deep Royal Blue hue added over the swoosh logos on both medial and lateral profiles.

Introducing the Nike Gamma Force, a women's-exclusive rooted in 1980s basketball aesthetics

The third colorway, dubbed the White Phantom, comes clad in a 'White / Phantom / Light Bone / Sanddrift / Gum Light Brown' color scheme. The base of the sneaker is clad in white, with the Sandrift hue affixed upon the swoosh logos.

Lastly, the fourth colorway Sail Bronzine comes clad in a 'Sail / Bronzine / Light Orewood Brown / Amber Brown' color scheme. The white base contrasts with the Bronzine swoosh logos.

All four sneakers feature a "Nike Air" brand lettering upon the heel tabs and tongue tags. The Nike Gamma Force sneakers are expected to be released in 2023 at $90.

