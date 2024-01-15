7 cheapest New Balance sneakers for women in 2024

New Balance sneakers for women stand among the most sought-after sneaker silhouettes in the world. This can be attributed to the "dad shoe" brand's astronomic popularity growth in 2023.

From their advanced cushioning technology to their arch support system, New Balance's collection of sneakers has become widely acclaimed, not only in the world of sport but even amongst sneakers fanatics and fashion-savvy individuals.

Although this Massachusetts-based sneaker brand's global recognition is a result of its performance-driven kicks, it has also garnered a massive following for its cost-friendly lineups of sneakers.

With the varieties of the brand's pocket-friendly women-exclusive sneakers, it is no longer news that this American footwear mogul has seamlessly bridged the gap between fashion and affordability.

Below is a carefully curated list of the seven cheapest New Balance sneakers for women in 2024.

7 cost-friendly New Balance sneakers for women in 2024

1. The 410 v7 running sneakers

The 410 v7 running sneakers (Image via Amazon)

These running shoes feature an upper dressed in a combo of black breathable mesh fabric, coupled with overlayed leather and nylon materials. It is also in a black hue, laying the foundation for the yellow and pink detailing on the side, eyelets, tongue, counter heel, and sole to stand out.

These New Balance sneakers for women are priced at $56 on Amazon.

2. The 410 v8 trail running shoes

The 410 v8 trail running shoes (Image via Amazon)

These sporty kicks come in a multicolored design that features a blend of white leather and mesh fabrics, coupled with dichromatic colored laces featuring black and pink hues. More touches of pink can be seen embossed on the "N" logo at the side, tongue, counter heel, and sole.

The purple-colored rubber outsole completes the overall color-block design of the sneakers, meanwhile enhancing traction. These shoes are priced at $54 on Amazon.

3. The 577 v1 hook and loop walking sneakers

The 577 v1 hook and loop walking sneakers (Image via Amazon)

This New Balance sneaker for women embodies a minimalistic design. It features a whitish calfskin leather material that dresses the upper, accentuated by perforated detailings strategically embedded around the sneakers.

The strap closure allows for an adjustable fit, while the cushioned midsole offers impact and shock absorption. These athletic-built shoes are priced at $52 on Amazon.

4. The SPT v4 running shoes

The SPT v4 running shoes (Image via Amazon)

These vintage-inspired sneakers are built from a woven synthetic material, in grey hue, allowing for airflow. Also, side patches of tonal perforated textile materials are incorporated, with the brand logo embossed on them.

White and brown highlights can be seen on the tongue and rubber sole complementing the greyish upper. The SPT V4 are some of the cheapest New Balance sneakers for women and are priced at $50 on Amazon.

5. The women's road v2 sneakers

The women's road v2 sneakers (Image via Amazon)

These chunky-looking pair of sneakers feature a mesh material, in a black hue, covering the majority of the upper. It is combined with a leopard print synthetic material that runs from the side to the counter heel.

The brand's attention to detail is displayed on the two-toned brand logo on the side of the sneakers in white and brown hues, likewise, the splashes of brown hue are visible around the eyelets and tongue.

The sole of the sneakers features a smokey-grey heel and a whitish rubber Sole that helps in maintaining balance and stability. These New Balance sneakers for women are priced at $47 on Amazon.

6. The Fresh Foam x70 v1 sneakers

The Fresh Foam x70 v1 sneakers (Image via Amazon)

The sneakers are embodied in a two-toned colorway, featuring the upper enveloped in black suede and synthetic materials, contrasted by the white rubber outsole. Also, a multicolored motif is seen slightly below the counter heel. These shoes are priced at $46 on Amazon.

7. The Fresh Foam Road RMX v1 running shoes

The Fresh Foam Road RMX v1 running shoes (Image via Amazon)

These running shoes feature a mesh material, in a white hue, built on the upper, accentuated by the yellow, orange, blue, and pink hues embellished around the footwear. These New Balance sneakers for women are priced at $45 on Amazon.

These are the cheapest New Balance sneakers for women with quality and stylish builds.