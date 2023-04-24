Nike Air Trainer 1 “White/Wheat Brown” sneakers: Price and more details explored

Nike Air Trainer 1 is more than just a shoe - it's a legend. With its innovative design, groundbreaking technology, and iconic style, Air Trainer 1 has transcended the world of athletic footwear to become a cultural emblem. From Bo Jackson to Michael Jordan, AT 1 has been worn by some of the greatest athletes of all time, and its legacy continues to inspire and influence new generations of athletes and fans.

The giant sneaker brand is back with one of the iconic sneaker models dressed in a white and wheat-brown colored palette. The sneaker brand has not announced a specific drop date for the pair, but they will be available in the Fall of 2023. AT 1 “White/Wheat Brown” sneakers will retail via official Nike stores and select Nike sportswear retailers for $130.

The Nike Air Trainer 1 “White/Wheat Brown” sneakers will drop in men's sizes

The Nike Air Trainer 1 model is featured in a color scheme that consists of Wheat Brown, White, and Black. It has a summery light white leather base, which is accented with mesh tongues and trademark perforations over the toe box as well as side panels.

Wheat brown nubuck accents provide a touch of seasonal vibe while matching straps across the midfoot complete the look. Its underfoot is a straightforward white and sail rubber sole unit that contrasts with black accents that emerge on the upper eyelets, branding zones, and lateral Swooshes.

Nike Air Trainer 1 is a legendary cross-training shoe that was first released in 1987. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the AT 1 was one of the first shoes to feature a visible Air cushioning unit in the heel, which provided superior comfort and impact protection for athletes during their workouts.

Air Trainer 1 was originally designed for NFL player Bo Jackson, who was known for his multi-sport abilities and needed a shoe that could support him during his various training activities. The shoe was quickly adopted by other athletes and fitness enthusiasts, and its popularity helped to establish Nike as a leading brand in the cross-training category.

In addition to its groundbreaking Air cushioning technology, the AT 1 featured a number of other innovative design elements, including a midfoot strap for added support and a perforated toe box for breathability. The shoe was also available in a range of colorways and styles, including a high-top version that was popular with basketball players.

Today, Nike Air Trainer 1 remains a classic and influential sneaker and has been re-released in a number of updated colorways and designs over the years. It is widely regarded as one of the most important and iconic cross-training shoes of all time and has influenced the design of countless other sneakers in the Nike lineup.

