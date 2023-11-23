7 most expensive Nike Air Max 90 sneakers of all time

Since its inception, Nike Air Max 90 sneakers have been a staple in sneaker culture and a symbol of technological advancement and fashion trends.

Introduced in 1990, this iconic sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield, revolutionized footwear with its visible Air cushioning and distinctive design. The original “Infrared” colorway set a standard for future designs, seamlessly blending performance and street style.

As the Nike Air Max 90 evolved, it transcended its initial purpose as a running shoe, becoming a canvas for artistic expression and collaboration. Celebrated for its diverse iterations, from rare colorways to unique materials, each version tells a story, reflecting the era and the people who wear them.

The most expensive Nike Air Max 90 sneakers of all time

1) Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX

Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Max 90 GORE-TEX, priced at $160, maintains the brand's commitment to innovation. Released in 2023, this model combines GORE-TEX technology with a mesh design, offering unparalleled durability and comfort.

Its striking black, anthracite, mica green and honeydew color palette, coupled with the iconic Waffle sole and visible Nike Air cushioning, make it a must-have. Available in select stores and online, these Nike Air Max 90 sneakers are a modern interpretation of a classic, mixing performance and style effortlessly.

2) Nike Air Max 90 Futura

Nike Air Max 90 Futura (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Max 90 Futura, retailing for $160, is a fusion of the past and future. Launched in 2023, this sneaker showcases a unique blend of smooth leather and studded Swoosh logos, embodying luxury and comfort.

The white, metallic silver, chrome and platinum tint hues add to its allure. This model, featuring Max Air cushioning and a padded collar, speaks of Nike's enduring design ethos. It's available for purchase at Nike stores and online, representing the future of sneaker culture.

3) Nike Air Max 90 By You

Nike Air Max 90 By You (Image via Nike)

The customizable Nike Air Max 90 By You, priced at $150, offers a personal touch. With options to choose from various colors and materials, this shoe allows for unique self-expression.

Its design features classic elements like visible Nike Air cushioning and a Waffle outsole, combined with the opportunity to add personal inscriptions. Available exclusively through Nike's online platform, it empowers individuals to create a sneaker that truly reflects their style.

4) Nike Air Max 90 NRG

Nike Air Max 90 NRG (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Max 90 NRG, priced at $150 and released in 2023, stands out with its chic polka dot upper and classic silhouette. The shoe's design balances playfulness with the original Waffle outsole and stitched overlays.

Available in shimmer, desert sand, pale ivory and sail colorways, these Nike Air Max 90 sneakers can be found in select Nike stores and online. It's a stylish addition to any sneaker collection, offering both comfort and iconic '90s aesthetics.

5) Nike Air Max 90 Classic Design

Nike Air Max 90 Classic Design (Image via Nike)

A classic in the sneaker world, the standard Nike Air Max 90 is priced at $140. This model, available in white, photon dust, black and game royal, continues to be a favorite for its timeless design and comfortable fit.

Featuring the original visible Air cushioning and Waffle outsole, it's a tribute to the '90s culture. This sneaker is widely available in Nike stores and online, offering a piece of sneaker history to enthusiasts.

6) Nike Air Max 90 Women's

Nike Air Max 90 sneakers for Women (Image via Nike)

The Women's Nike Air Max 90, retailing for $130, combines tradition with modern flair. Available in fresh colorways like white, doll, pure platinum and lapis, this model features stitched mesh and synthetic leather overlays.

It's designed for comfort and style, reflecting the iconic '90s look. These Nike Air Max 90 sneakers are available at Nike retailers and online, providing a perfect blend of past and present.

7) Nike Air Max 90 SE Women's

Nike Air Max 90 SE Women's (Image via Nike)

Finally, the Nike Air Max 90 SE Women's, also priced at $130 and released in 2023, is a celebration of the '90s with a contemporary twist. These Nike Air Max 90 sneakers feature holographic accents and jewel-like hardware on a canvas of soft synthetic leather.

Available in white, black and multi-color, this shoe is available at select Nike retailers and online. It's a vibrant addition to the Air Max 90 lineage, symbolizing the ongoing evolution of sneaker culture.

These Nike Air Max 90 sneakers offer a perfect fusion of history, innovation and style. Whether it's the classic design or the modern interpretations, each model holds a special place in the world of sneakers.

Available at select Nike stores and online platforms, these sneakers not only provide comfort and performance but also serve as a canvas for personal expression and cultural storytelling. As Nike continues to innovate and collaborate, the Air Max 90 remains a cornerstone in the sneaker community, symbolizing a legacy of excellence and creativity.