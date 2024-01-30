7 most expensive Vacheron Constantin watches of all time

Some of the most expensive Vacheron Constantin watches have gained recognition, counting admirers such as Queen Elizabeth II and King Fuad I of Egypt. One of the world's oldest watch companies, Vacheron Constantin, was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1755 by Jean Marc Vacheron.

The brand has extensively leveraged innovative watch technology in all its collections. Customers who admire Vacheron Constantin's extraordinary quality love the brand's use of distinctive materials such as diamonds and gold.

7 most expensive Vacheron Constantin watches

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed the top 7 most expensive Vacheron Constantin watches:

Vacheron Constantin Overseas Dual Time - $ 59,300

Vacheron Constantin Malte Tonneau Openworked Tourbillon - $ 218,900

Vacheron Constantin Malte Tourbillon Skeleton - $ 320,900

Vacheron Constantin Malte Tourbillon Regulator – $ 700,000

Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Traditionnelle - $ 725,000

Vacheron Constantin Tour de l’Ile – $ 1.5 million

Vacheron Constantin Kalista – $ 11 million

1) Vacheron Constantin Overseas Dual Time - $ 59,300

Vacheron Constantin Overseas Dual Time - $ 59,300

One of the most expensive Vacheron Constantin watches is the Overseas Dual Time, which boasts an exquisite 18-carat gold case. An automated movement that shows the hours, minutes, and seconds on center indications perfectly complements its elegant design.

This watch is a great option for people who want a combination of classic style and dependable functionality.

2) Vacheron Constantin Malte Tonneau Openworked Tourbillon - $ 218,900

Vacheron Constantin Malte Tonneau Openworked Tourbillon - $ 218,900

This Vacheron Constantin watch features an 18-carat pink gold case, along with a sapphire glass case back that may get opened to expose a well-made manual movement.

This is primarily done with 246 components and 27 jewels, thanks to its unique design. With a substantial 45-hour battery reserve, this watch brand shows minuscule seconds, minutes, and hours in an appealing manner.

3) Vacheron Constantin Malte Tourbillon Skeleton - $ 320,900

Vacheron Constantin Malte Tourbillon Skeleton - $ 320,900

The elaborate platinum case of this extraordinary Vacheron Constantin watch measures 50 x 40 mm and has a thickness of 13.15 mm. Similar to Omega watches, this unique feature makes this Vacheron Constantin Malte Tourbillon Skeleton watch even more expensive.

A stylish touch is the see-through back, which displays a stunning display of 251 round brilliant diamonds (1.9 carats) and 30 baguette diamonds (3.6 carats) on the case and bezel.

4) Vacheron Constantin Malte Tourbillon Regulator – $ 700,000

Vacheron Constantin Malte Tourbillon Regulator – $ 700,000

The elegant black leather band of the Vacheron Constantin Malte Tourbillon Regulator watch is a standout feature. There are 274 expertly positioned baguette-cut diamonds that adorn this unique watch’s casing.

Being one of the most expensive Vacheron Constantin watches, this one houses a tourbillon movement, and 263 more diamonds adorn the dial.

5) Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Traditionnelle - $ 725,000

Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Traditionnelle - $ 725,000

The Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Traditionnelle is a stunning Grand Complication watch.

A standout feature of the watch is the tourbillon, which indicates the hours, minutes, and seconds. This unique timepiece features a minute repeater, a perpetual calendar, and a discreet power reserve indicator on the back.

6) Vacheron Constantin Tour de l’Ile – $ 1.5 million

Vacheron Constantin Tour de l'Ile – $ 1.5 million

The Vacheron Constantin Tour de l'Ile debuted in 2005, commemorating the company's 250th anniversary. Being one of the most expensive Vacheron Constantin watches, this one offers 16 distinct features, including horological complications and astronomical indications.

Highlights include a minute repeater, sunset time, perpetual calendar, second time zone, tourbillon device, time equation, and a night sky depiction. This one-of-a-kind watch exemplifies the ideal balance between craftsmanship and innovation.

7) Vacheron Constantin Kalista – $ 11 million

Vacheron Constantin Kalista – $ 11 million

The Vacheron Constantin Kalista, which was created in 1979 for an incredible $5 million, is now worth $11 million, according to industry insiders. With 118 emerald-cut diamonds, the intricate design took 6,000 man-hours to complete and an additional 20 months for the laborious encrustation of the jewels.

This remarkable women's watch exemplifies Vacheron Constantin's commitment to quality, with a fusion of luxury and accuracy that typifies the company's watchmaking heritage.

Conclusion

The most expensive Vacheron Constantin watches effortlessly go with many different ensembles, thanks to their unparalleled design and classic elegance. Each watch in the collection skillfully combines design and functionality.

All these timepieces elevate the wearer's look and create a statement in both formal and casual settings. Apart from the ones mentioned above, one can also get their hands on some of the most expensive Omega watches.

