7 Megan Markle-inspired winter outfit inspo

Megan Markle, mostly known for her role as Rachel Zane in Suits, became a style inspiration from the early days. Becoming a known face in the entertainment industry to members of the Royal Family, she has exuded countless chic ensembles, including some winter outfits.

Megan seems to be the protagonist of a modern fairy tale, not only because of her connection with the royal family but also because of her firm choices in fashion. She discarded some fashion rules from the royal rulebooks and transformed them into her own.

Her fashion has transformed from casual to sophisticated, portraying her royal lifestyle as well. In her winter essentials, she garnered an array of long coats, which she layered often. Mostly, she adorns subtle colors while bringing contradistinction to her signature ensemble by wearing vibrant accents.

Coats are the wardrobe staple for Megan Markle in winter

1) Street Fashion in Trench Coat

Megan Markle in Trench Coat ( Image via Instagram/ dresslikeaduchess)

Megan Markle showcased her fashion inspo for winter by donning a long trench coat over a purple top. It was on the streets of Toronto while she was meeting her crews, adorning a pair of jeans and a basketball cap. Megan repeated her Smythe Brando coat afterward on a different occasion.

2) In Puffy Coat

Megan Markle in Parka Coats ( Image via Megans Mirror)

Megan was spotted wearing a pair of jeans and an Italian puffy coat, offering a great style inspo for winter. The skinny denim, paired with duck boots, was complemented well by the knitted beanie.

3) In Celine Jacket

Megan Markle in Celine Jacket ( Image via Pinterest/Whatmeganwore)

For a day outing, Megan chose distressed jeans and a white t-shirt. She layered a black Celine jacket with golden buttons, adding royal appeal. She wore ballet flats in beige and black, accentuating the street-style fashion with classic elegance.

4) In a Floral Dress

Megan Markle in Floral Dress ( Image via Pinterest/ thecelebritycastle)

Megan exhibited her baby bumps wearing a body-hugging dress, flaunting royal elegance. The floral white dress was layered with a long grey trench coat. She paired a subtle gray clutch and a pair of pumps while keeping a sleet bun, accentuating her penchant for minimalistic aesthetics.

5) In White Layering

Megan Markle in white Layering ( Image via Hollywood Life)

In 2018, Megan attended the Commonwealth Day service with Prince Harry, embracing the royal allure. She layered a white coat over a navy blue midi dress, and the blue pumps added a clean appearance to her.

6) In Monochrome

Megan Markle in Monochrome Dress ( Image via Pinterest/Celebrity: Maternity Style)

According to Megan, monochrome is more royal, and she draped monochromatic aesthetics as one of her favorite winter outfits. She chose the cream-colored turtle neck body-hugging dress, accentuating her baby bumps, and layered it with a same-hued coat. Her pointy-toe heel matched the outfit color as well.

7) In Balletcore

Megan in Black skirt ( Image via Pinterest/The Royal Pregnancy)

In 2010, Megan attended the Commonwealth events at the University of London in a Givenchy black coat. She draped a black pleated skirt and paired it with a beige suede pump, a perfect style inspo for winter.

8) In Olive Furry Coat

Megan in Furry coat ( Image via Pinterest/Marilyn)

Before being a royal member, actress Markle showcased several casual streetwear fashion inspo. In 2016, she was spotted in the chilly weather of Toronto wearing skinny jeans. She matched an olive coat with furry embellishments, covering herself with a pointy-heeled bootie and beanies.

9) In Tartan Coat

Megan In tartan Coat ( Image via Pinterest/ P.a Rubit)

Megan was spotted in Scotland a few months before her marriage in a long Tartan coat. She exuded perfect street fashion in winter by pairing Veronica's beard trousers. She layered the coat over a black turtleneck, a basic winter essential.

Megan Markle has exhibited an array of winter fashion essentials, including an overcoat, trench coat, turtleneck, and a pair of skinny jeans. The actress, however, replaced the skinny jeans with classic dresses, which exude royalty.