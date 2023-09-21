Tiger Beer x Izzy Du puffer jacket: Everything we know so far

Tiger Beer x Izzy Du have come together for an amazingly cooling puffer jacket. Tiger Beer, the acclaimed international premium beer from Asia, is pioneering once more, but this time in the world of fashion.

In a surprising and exciting collaboration, Tiger Beer has teamed up with the talented emerging designer, Izzy Du, to introduce an avant-garde outerwear piece: a puffer jacket powered by a beer cooling system.

Set to revolutionize how we perceive outerwear, especially in the context of tropical heat, this innovative design is gearing up to make a big splash in the fashion industry.

Slated to make its grand debut during Paris Fashion Week, fashion enthusiasts can catch a glimpse of this unique creation at Izzy Du’s pop-up from October 1 to 3 at 127 rue de Turenne, Paris.

Tiger Beer x Izzy Du puffer jacket will be in stock from October 1 to 3

Talking more about this groundbreaking collaboration, the Tiger Summer Puffer is described by Tiger Beer as the very first design of its kind. Its bright orange hue captures the essence of the brand, while the unique built-in cooling system demonstrates innovation at its finest.

What is the magic behind this cooling mechanism? Ice-cold Tiger beer. In association with the Japanese tech firm Whatever Co, the jacket employs this chilled beer to cool water, which is then circulated around the wearer through a series of tubes.

Ingeniously, these tubes connect to key points on the body where the arteries are closest to the skin. This design facilitates a significant drop in body temperature, potentially cooling the wearer by up to 5°C even under the tropical sun.

Izzy Du, the creative genius behind the jacket's design, is a Chinese-Canadian designer based in London who has earned a reputation for revolutionizing outerwear.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the project, Du conveyed the essence of her inspiration: the invigorating sensation of opening an ice-cold can of Tiger Beer.

Overview of Tiger Beer x Izzy Du puffer jacket ((Image via Twitter/@fineleona)

By taking cues from this feeling and the iconic colors of Tiger Beer, she has artfully combined aesthetic allure with newfound functionality in the puffer jacket.

Masashi Kawamura, the chief technology officer of Whatever Co., shared insights into the meticulous engineering process behind this unique prototype.

Drawing inspiration from the technology used to keep astronauts cool in extreme temperatures, Kawamura’s team experimented with cooling system designs, tweaking tube placements, materials, and electronic wiring to optimize the jacket's cooling capabilities.

During the testing phase, the jacket was so efficient that it became excessively cold, necessitating adjustments to strike the perfect balance.

Tiger Beer x Izzy Du: The future of outerwear

As the fashion industry keeps changing, technology and design are becoming more connected with each other. The Tiger Beer x Izzy Du collaboration showcases how brands and designers can think outside the box, push boundaries, and challenge traditional conventions.

This puffer jacket is a bold statement that merges comfort with style, leading to future innovations in the fashion-tech landscape.

Look and feel of Tiger Beer x Izzy Du puffer jacket ((Image via Twitter/@fineleona)

If you find yourself in Paris during Fashion Week, seize the opportunity to experience this groundbreaking fashion marvel. This partnership could very well herald a new age where beer doesn't just tantalize our taste buds but cools our entire being.