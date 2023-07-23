7 pairs of iconic films that were released on the same day

It is always exciting when iconic films release on the same day. Off late, all that movie lovers have been able to talk about is the simultaneous release of two talked-about movies, namely Barbie and Oppenheimer. Both were released theatrically on July 21, 2023. Although they are wildly different from one another in terms of plot and premise, both films have created a buzz among moviegoers.

While Barbie gives viewers a fresh new perspective on the well-established character, Oppenheimer provides a cinematic history lesson by showcasing the journey of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team, who develop the first atomic bomb.

It is interesting to note that this is not the first time two iconic films are being released simultaneously. There have been quite a few instances in the past when the theatrical release of iconic films overlapped.

1) Grease and Jaws 2 (June 16, 1978)

Grease and Jaws 2 are iconic films released on the same day, but they offered very different experiences to the audience. The former was a feel-good romance with addictive songs, while Jaws 2, like its predecessor, was a thrilling shark film that aimed to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

2) Die Hard and A Fish Called Wanda (July 15, 1988)

When it comes to iconic action films, it is hard not to mention Die Hard starring Bruce Willis. It is interesting to note that Die Hard was released on the same day as the classic heist film, A Fish Called Wanda. Moviegoers must have had a hard time choosing between the two as both iconic films have intriguing plots. Yet, it is not surprising that both iconic films performed well at the box office.

3) Toy Story and Casino (November 22, 1995)

No list of iconic films will be complete without Toy Story. This beloved animated movie is regarded as a classic, and has amassed fans from around the world. On the day Toy Story was released, another iconic film that made its way to the theatres is Casino starring Robert De Niro and Sharon Stone. The movie was well-received by viewers and even earned Stone a Golden Globe.

4) The Princess Diaries and Rush Hour 2 (August 3, 2001)

Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan displayed great chemistry and comedic timing in Rush Hour, which is why movie lovers had high expectations from Rush Hour 2. Interestingly enough, the movie shared its release date with The Princess Diaries, which became an unexpected commercial success. Moreover, the movie established Anne Hathaway as a talented actress with excellent acting range who can hold the viewer's attention.

5) Elf and Love Actually (November 7, 2003)

Both these iconic films have a Christmas theme. While Elf showcases the comedic talents of Will Ferrell, Love Actually features different known faces and is focussed on portraying different kinds of love. Funny and endearing, both movies are great to watch when you need a pick-me-up.

6) The Dark Knight and Mamma Mia (July 18, 2008)

Another iconic film duo that are vastly different, similar to Barbie and Oppenheimer. On one hand, The Dark Knight, the sequel to Batman Begins, is a dark and gritty movie that, along with its predecessor, helped reimagine the well-known DC character. Here, Director Christopher Nolan helped make present Batman and Gotham more realistically.

It is definitely interesting to imagine that Nolan's dark movie was playing side by side with Mamma Mia, a feel-good musical that featured hit songs by the world-famous group Abba.

7) Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (December 16, 2011)

Both films were helmed by well-known actors, which added to the anticipation. Robert Downey Jr. did a great job portraying the iconic character of Sherlock Holmes, and fans enjoyed the charisma he brought to the role.

A Game of Shadows was released on the same day as Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol. Like Sherlock Holmes, Tom Cruise's character Ethan Hunt has also amassed countless fans around the world. As such, these two iconic films offer mystery and action in their own ways, certainly making them worth the watch.

When iconic films release on the same day, it can sometimes put moviegoers in a difficult predicament, but then again, it also gives them more choices, which is always welcome.