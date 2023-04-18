5 popular shark films to watch ahead of The Black Demon 

If you have a special spot for shark films then you must already have The Black Demon on your 2023 watchlist. Directed by Adrian Grünberg, the film is set to be released in theaters on April 28, 2023.

The movie stars Josh Lucas, Fernanda Urrejola, Héctor Jiménez, Julio Cesar Cedillo, Jorge A. Jimenez, Edgar Flores, Venus Ariel, and Carlos Solórzano, among others.

Based on an old Mexican legend, the story follows Paul Sturges, an oilman who is on vacation with his family. But things take a dark turn when they come across a giant megalodon shark. Stranded on an oil rig in the middle of the water, they need to find a way to get back to shore before it can strike again.

Over the years, shark films have become extremely popular. While the genre may look deceptively simple, it is challenging to make a good shark film given the limitations of characters and locations. Filmmakers have to constantly come up with fresh ideas to make them interesting for the viewer.

But one thing is for certain, the audience loves the thrill of shark films, which is why most of them do very well in terms of box office collections.

5 popular shark films to sink your teeth into while you wait for the release of The Black Demon

1) Jaws (1975)

It would be safe to say that Steven Spielberg is the reason that shark films took off. One of the best shark films ever made, Jaws was not an easy film to make.

Spielberg struggled during the production, especially with the malfunctioning mechanical shark. Fortunately, the solution to the problem came in the form of composer John Williams, who created the epic score that kept audiences on the edge of their seats.

Based on the 1974 novel Jaws by Peter Benchley, the story starts with a shark attack near a town called Amity Island. Police chief Martin Brody wants to close the beaches, but the mayor decides otherwise, fearing that the town will lose out on tourist revenue. Brody then teams up with a marine biologist and a professional shark hunter to capture the beast, but the trio soon find out that they are in over their heads.

2) Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Starring the likes of Saffron Burrows, Thomas Jane, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Rapaport, and LL Cool J, fans of shark films had high expectations from Deep Blue Sea. The film did indeed deliver in terms of suspense, action, sharks, and blood. Shark films can often be predictable, but Deep Blue Sea brings in elements of surprise that add to the viewing experience.

The story revolves around a research facility where Dr. Susan McAlester is harvesting the brain tissue of DNA-altered sharks to find a cure for Alzheimer's. But when a routine procedure goes awry, the sharks start attacking the researchers.

3) Open Water (2003)

When it comes to shark films, this is probably the most relatable. The best thing about Open Water is that it has a simple but realistic plot that keeps the audience hooked.

In Open Water, two divers get separated from others during a group dive. The boat departs after an incorrect head count. When the pair surface, they realize that the vessel has left them behind. All alone in the middle of the water, they struggle to survive in shark-infested waters.

4) The Shallows (2016)

The main attraction of this shark film is Blake Lively as the main protagonist. She is tough as a coral reef and continues to persevere even though the odds are stacked up against her. The majority of the story takes place in a contained space yet there is a lot going on, and the tension keeps the audience guessing until the end.

Blake plays the role of Nancy Adams, a medical student. While surfing on vacation, she gets attacked by a shark and is stranded on top of a rock that is 200 yards from shore. She has to use her wits and determination to prevent herself from becoming the shark's prey.

5) The Meg (2018)

Loosely based on the 1997 book Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror by Steve Alten, The Meg was a big hit. The movie includes a lot of exciting action scenes to keep the audience entertained. Like with most films in this genre, there are a few cliches in the plot but it is still a treat to watch because of the clever execution.

The story follows a group of scientists in an underwater research facility who come across a 75-foot-long megalodon shark. Under threat, they call rescue diver Jonas Taylor played by Jason Statham, to save the crew.

No shark film watchlist will be complete without these 5 popular titles that have everything fans love - ruthless sharks, blood and gore, intense scenes, and tenacious protagonists.

