John Williams Oscar wins: How many Oscars has he won so far?

John Williams, the five-time Oscar-winning composer who received his fifty-third nomination this year, made history as the oldest person to be nominated with The Fabelmans at the 95th Academy Awards. Moreover, Williams' nomination this year makes him the most-nominated person currently living, second only to the late Walt Disney, who received 59 nods during his lifetime.

The 91-year-old composer and pianist has won five Oscars over the past 50 years for his renowned compositions for films, including Fiddler on the Roof, Jaws, Star Wars, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Schindler's List.

Williams, who is also a longstanding Steven Spielberg collaborator, has won an Oscar for three of the five films he has worked on with the most commercially successful filmmaker of all time.

Composer John Williams became the oldest person to ever be nominated at the Oscars for his contribution in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans

In 1967, Williams received his first Oscar nomination for the movie Valley of the Dolls. Five years later, he bagged an award for Fiddler on the Roof. The composer is currently 91 years old and has garnered five Academy Awards in a span of 50 years for his acclaimed compositions in a few of the massively hit Hollywood blockbusters.

John Williams' Oscar-winning works are as follows:

Fiddler on the Roof for the Best Scoring: Adaptation and Original Song Score category in 1972

Jaws for the Best Original Score in 1976

Star Wars for the Best Original Score in 1978

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial for the Best Original Song in 1983

Schindler’s List for the Best Original Score in 1994

Williams has received countless nominations and delighted audiences with his soundtracks for hits, including Saving Private Ryan from 1998, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone from 2001, Memoirs of a Geisha from 2005, and the most recent Star Wars sequel trilogy. Williams has been nominated for Best Original Score on a regular basis over the years.

John Williams recently confirmed that he will not step away from the conductor stand, eliminating all rumors concerning his retirement

John Williams seemingly has no plans to end his Oscar crusade any time soon. The composer recently confirmed that he will not be leaving the conductor's stand, contrary to previous beliefs that suggested that he might do so after the premieres of The Fabelmans and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Against all rumors, the 91-year-old allegedly told Steven Spielberg that he is going to "stick around for awhile" during a special event, as per Entertainment Weekly. The two have shared a collaborative partnership for years now,

Reports state that Williams has now been nominated for his contributions to 17 different Spielberg movies, with the one for the coming-of-age drama The Fabelmans being the latest. The duo have collaborated on multiple works over the course of their 50-year musical alliance, including the Jaws, Lincoln, The Post, War Horse, the Indiana Jones trilogy, and Jurassic Park, among others.

The Fabelmans is currently up for seven nominations at the 2023 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Original Score, among others.

