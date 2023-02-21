Oscars 2023: 10 Best Picture nominees you need to watch

Oscars 2023, scheduled for March 12, is widely awaited owing to the interesting mix of nominees, with directorials from some of the most popular and widely reputed filmmakers, including Steven Spielberg and James Cameron.

The nominees for Best Picture at this year's Oscars 2023 include massive action films like Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick, as well as more personal films like The Fabelmans. Others like Everything Everywhere All at Once are known for having offered some of the finest theatrical experiences in recent times.

2022's quality of cinema has furthered expectations for the Oscars 2023, where ten feature films have been nominated for the Best Picture category. The nominations, despite being dominated by the action genre, still boast a variety of films.

Here's a quick look at the ten Best Picture Nominees for the Oscars 2023.

1) All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front (Image via IMDB)

Directed by Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front is a war drama that explores the realistic tragedy of war while following Paul Baumer and his classmates who join the army after war breaks out in Germany in 1914. The film reveals the utter brutality of war from the perspective of the new enlisters, who learn about the terrors that are to come.

Rather than dwelling on nationalism or siding with one party, this Oscars 2023 nominee focuses on the futility of war and weaves anti-war philosophies into a sentively nuanced narrative.

2) Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water (Image via IMDB)

Avatar: The Way of Water was probably the most anticipated film of 2022, owing to the popularity of the first film and the kind of impact it created across the globe. The ardent fans that James Cameron has around the world also contributed to the fame that Avatar shot garnered.

Following its release, Avatar: The Way of Water proved to justify the anticipation with grand visuals and some deep themes.

The film undoubtedly became one of the most cinematic experiences of recent times and is one of the leading nominees at Oscars 2023.

3) The Banshees of Inisherin

The Banshees of Inisherin (Image via IMDB)

In one of the most personal and moving stories of the year, The Banshees of Inisherin follows Padraic, whose dear friend Colm suddenly breaks off ties with him. When Padraic takes the help of his sister and an islander to fix his friendship, things escalate and take a dramatic turn.

It is directed by Martin McDonagh and is set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland.

The film stars Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in lead roles.

4) Elvis

Elvis (Image via IMDB)

Starring Tom Hanks and Austin Butler in lead roles, Elvis is directed by Baz Luhrmann and is one of the top competitors at the Oscars 2023.

As the name suggests, the film follows Elvis Presley's journey as he plays a major role in transforming the rock genre in the US while also raising awareness about racism. The film celebrates Elvis Presley's legacy as cinematically as possible.

Elvis features some spectacular performances that make it a must-watch.

5) Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Image via IMDB)

In perhaps what is the most popular and genre-bending film of the year, Everything Everywhere All at Once, creates an intense narrative about a Chinese immigrant who unwillingly gets involved in a mission to bring together all her personas from parallel worlds to save the multiverse from evil. Although the concept of multiverses has become very popular recently, this film treats it with novelty.

Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the film stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis in lead roles.

6) The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans (Image via IMDB)

The Fabelmans isn't just one of the best films of the year, it also holds a special place in Steven Spielberg's filmography. The director has stated that this is amongst his most personal and work and reflects on his childhood and youth. It explores what drew the filmmaking master towards films, and takes a deep dive into what made him who he is.

Although The Fabelmans didn't muster as much popularity across the globe as his other larger-than-life films, it remains one of his finest works.

7) Tar

Tar (Image via MUBI)

Tar isn't the first film to indulge in the emotional fragility that most artists experience, but it is arguably one of the finest. It follows a renowned musician who seeks emotional support from her daughter days before she has to record her career's most important symphony. Directed by Todd Field, the film stars Cate Blachett and Nina Hoss in lead roles.

Although it is treated like a biopic, Tar is a fictional story.

8) Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick (Image via IMDB)

Like most Tom Cruise films, Top Gun: Maverick was massive in terms of its box office collections. The film brought back the iconic grace of Maverick, Tom Cruise's character from Top Gun.

Rather than banking on the factor of nostalgia, Top Gun: Maverick did everything it could to re-create the magic of the original and offer a fine cinematic experience with distinctly exciting highs.

Top Gun: Maverick has become the highest grossing film of Tom Cruise's career so far, making it an obvious nominee for Oscars 2023.

9) Triangle of Sadness

Triangle of Sadness (Image via IMDB)

Triangle of Sadness is a black-comedy that narrates the tale of a handful of wealthy people and influencers who are invited onto a luxury cruise ship that soon has to face a storm. The film is a satire and manages to comment on a wide range of issues, whilst telling an intriguing story.

It is directed by Ruben Ostlund and stars Harris Dickinson in the lead role.

10) Women Talking

Women Talking (Image via IMDB)

In this drama film, director Sarah Polley tells the story of women from a religious colony, who discover how the men of the society have been secretly drugging and abusing them. The film is insightful and in rooted in important social issues, making it a tough competitor among the nominees at Oscars 2023.

Women Talking also features some amazing performances from the lead actresses, who add more layers to the already deep story of oppression.

The Oscars 2023 are all set to air on March 12.

