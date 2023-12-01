7 most underrated fashion brands of 2023

Fashion brands like Gucci, Dior, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, and Prada have remained some of the biggest names in the fashion industry for decades, raking in billions of dollars yearly due to the cult following and hype around their products.

In the same vein, other brands exist with unique and stylish pieces yet to be discovered by many around the world. These low-key fashion brands are known only by a few who are on the lookout for good quality and have a flair for wearing clothes that are not uber-popular.

If a brand is less popular, it doesn't necessarily mean it is of poor quality, and the fashion brands listed below are proof of that.

Peter Do, and 6 other underrated fashion brands with quality products in 2023

1. Girlfriend Collective

This athleisure brand produces size-inclusive and sustainable fashion wear. The American brand was founded by Ellie and Quang Dinh and borne out of the need for an activewear brand that is eco-friendly and ethically driven.

The brand's policies are not the only thing impressive about them; they also produce quality and colorful athleisure apparel to cater to an active lifestyle.

2. Khaite

This new-generation brand provides a fresh take on fashion. The brand perfectly balances masculinity and feminity in clothes that are bold, expressive, and unique. The New York-based brand, founded in 2015, has evolved over the years, producing womenswear and accessories that are polished and elegant. The brand has collaborated with other growing brands like Elhanati and is beginning to make its mark on the international scene.

3. Peter Do

The eponymous brand focuses on creating architecture-inspired clothing pieces that emphasize comfort and freedom. Some of the brand's iconic pieces, like the backless suit jacket for Fall/Winter 2019, made waves but the brand is still yet to get the worldwide recognition it deserves.

The luxury brand's futuristic clothing silhouettes blend traditional styles with Peter Do's refined detailing.

4. Black Halo

Black Halo is a high-end clothing brand that has maintained a low profile over the years — gathering a customer base of fashionistas who keep an eye out for sleek and eye-catching clothing items. The brand offers stylish and never-before-seen designs that are sure to make the wearer stand out.

The Los Angeles-based brand is also synonymous with chic, well-tailored clothes like the Valeria Jumpsuit and the Wendy gown.

5. Aviator Nation

This casual and athleisure brand offers laid-back and vintage-inspired clothing and accessories for those who desire breezy aesthetics. The California-based brand's signature hand-made and perfectly distressed apparel stand out from similar products from other brands.

The brand’s garments boast single-needle stitching and hand-drawn graphics. The fashion brand's products are modeled after the founder's love for Aviator glasses.

6. Cuyana

The San Francisco-based brand offers luxury apparel and accessories without an expensive price tag. The brand perfectly balances affordability and quality. With a brand mission to get people to buy "fewer, better things," and minimize extravagant spending, it focuses on creating quality fashion essentials that last long and connect with the buyer on a deeper level.

Brand staples like the Cuyana Classic Easy Tote showcase the brand's artisanal skills and design quality.

7. Everlane

The Everlane brand is an American clothing retailer that has received recognition for its revolutionary influence in the world of fashion. The brand prides itself on exceptional quality and ethical manufacturing processes. The sustainable fashion brand offers a range of well-tailored classics that have been sported by celebrities like Camila Morrone.

The brand's collection pieces like the Cashmere Box Crew, the Apalca Wrap sweater, the hammered satin slip skirt, knee-high banana heel boot, and cotton slub henley are proof that it doesn't get the attention it deserves.

Some of the above-mentioned Fashion brands have quality pieces that are currently on Black Friday Sales.