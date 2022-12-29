7 Women and a Murder ending explained: How did Marcello end up dead? 

7 Women and a Murder, the Italian satirical murder mystery movie, made its arrival on the popular streaming platform Netflix on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Alessandro Genovesi served as the director of the movie. It has been gleaned from 8 Women, the 2002 French movie directed by François Ozon.

The short synopsis for 7 Women and a Murder, given by IMDb, reads:

"7 women find themselves dealing with a mystery killing. Who's the killer and what are the motives of the murder?"

The lead cast list for 7 Women and a Murder includes Margherita Buy as Margherita, Diana Del Bufalo as Susanna, Sabrina Impacciatore as Agostina, Benedetta Porcaroli as Caterina, Micaela Ramazzotti as Veronica, Luisa Ranieri as Maria, and Ornella Vanoni as Rachele.

Ever since the movie's arrival on Netflix, it has been getting quite the attention of the audience due to its dramatic storytelling and unexpected ending, which will be discussed further in this article.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the movie

7 Women and a Murder ending: Secrets and deception form the core of the murder-mystery

Was Marcello murdered?

The plot for the Italian movie kicks off when the titular seven women find themselves in quite a tricky situation upon discovering that Marcello, the patriarch of their family, has been murdered in his sleep.

In the movie, Margherita is Marcello's wife, Susanna is his eldest daughter, Caterina is his youngest daughter, Agostina is his sister-in-law, Rachele is his mother-in-law, Veronica is his lover, and Maria is the new maid of his house. After Marcello is found dead in his bed with a knife in the back, the household erupts into chaos.

When the ladies try to contact authorities, they find that their telephone line has been cut and the main gate has been locked, thereby imprisoning them inside the house. The situation takes a turn for the worse when they begin to suspect each other as the one who committed the crime.

It is later revealed that they all had different motives to kill the man. Owing to their vulnerable state, they soon start spilling their dark secrets, unmasking one another in the process.

However, at the end of 7 Women and a Murder, the audience learn that Marcello was not murdered. He faked his own death and made his room look like a crime scene, with the help of his youngest daughter Caterina. He did it because he wanted to know who was loyal to him, before he made the final changes in his will.

What happened to Marcello in the end?

After the truth is disclosed, the women rush to Marcello's room to confront him. When they enter the room, they find no one. Upon going to the balcony, they witness a horrifying scene: Marcello dead on the ground in front of the house.

During the time everyone was revealing their secrets, Marcello's wife Margherita and his lover Veronica revealed that they were both having an affair with another man, who turned out to be Marcello’s business partner. It was very likely that Marcello overheard their conversations, realized that no one truly loved him, and thus, decided to end his own life by jumping from the balcony.

At the very end of the movie, when the police arrive, the seven women decide to stick together and cover for each other.

They realize that they are now free, with no patriarch in the house to control them and decide to stay in the house for the festive season.

Don't forget to catch 7 Women and a Murder, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes