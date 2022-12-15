I Believe in Santa ending explained: Did Ella's Christmas wish come true?

I Believe in Santa is a brand new addition to Netflix's exciting list of 2022 Christmas movies. The movie made its debut exclusively on the popular streaming platform on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. John Ducey has served as the writer for the feel-good holiday movie, while Alex Ranarivelo has acted as the director.

A synopsis for I Believe in Santa, given by IMDb, reads:

"Love is a gift. But when you find out the man you've fallen for still believes in Santa, do you accept it - or send it back?"

The promising cast list for I Believe in Santa entails Christina Moore as Lisa, Violet McGraw as Ella, John Ducey as Tom, Sachin Bhatt as Assan, Lateefah Holder as Sharon, Matthew Glave as Grant, and a few others.

Daniel Aspromonte, Ali Afshar, Stuart Davis, Ava Rettke and Christina Moore have acted as producers for I Believe in Santa.

Since the Holiday special movie's arrival on Netflix, it has been getting positive responses from the audience due to its heart-warming storyline steeped in Christmas magic.

I Believe in Santa ending explained: Ella's Christmas wish came true

What happened when Tom told Lisa that he believed in Santa Claus?

I Believe in Santa chronicled the story of two individuals named Tom and Lisa. Tom absolutely adored Christmas, while Lisa dreaded it. However, from the moment the two met in the movie, they were completely smitten by each other and soon started dating.

Tom was the perfect boyfriend for Lisa and the perfect friend for her adorable little daughter Ella. Soon, Lisa and Tom fell in love and they were all very happy together. But just a month into Christmas Eve, Lisa found out that Tom worshiped the Christmas Holiday and deeply cherished every bit of the Christmas spirit.

So much so that he believed in Christmas magic and even Santa Claus. Lisa, who did not believe in anything related to Christmas, tried her best to take in Tom's unbelievable love and adoration for Christmas and its magic. However, when she realized that he believed Santa Claus was real, she was taken aback.

It was hard for Lisa to understand and be okay with. With every passing day, Tom's love for Christmas and Santa became too much for Lisa to handle, and when one evening, Tom chose a Christmas activity over spending time with Lisa, she lost her calm and decided to end things with him.

What was Ella's Christmas wish?

Earlier in the movie, Ella made a Christmas wish to Santa. At the very end of the movie, Ella revealed that her wish was to see her mother Lisa and Tom get married.

Although Lisa and Tom broke up, the two felt the void in their lives and missed one another deeply. Lisa talked to Tom's best mate Assan about it and he made her understand why Tom loved Christmas so much and his faith in Santa Claus.

When Ella's sleigh car for a sleigh riding competition was not ready, they had to ask Tom for help and he happily helped Ella build the most wonderful sleigh ride and also to win the competition.

After the competition, Lisa and Tom reconciled. Tom proposed to Lisa to marry him and she happily agreed, making Ella's wish for Christmas come true.

