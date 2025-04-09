7Up introduces new Endless Summer Watermelon and Strawberry Soda: All you need to know

7Up, the non-caffeinated soft drink brand known for its lemon-lime-flavored soda offerings recently released a new seasonal. Diving early into the summer season, the brand, as per All Recipes, has launched Endless Summer flavored Watermelon and Strawberry soda, but only at one retailer.

The Endless Summer Watermelon and Strawberry Soda flavors are exclusively launched at the American retail company Kroger. Blending the classic summer fruit flavors with the brand's signature citrus twist, the soda drink is currently available in both regular and zero-sugar options.

Notably, the Endless Summer Watermelon and Strawberry Soda flavors are only a limited-time launch. Fans can get them in 12 packs of pink cans, which are packaged inside a tropical blue box, and 20oz bottles.

7Up's new Endless Summer product line explored

On April 7, 2025, food blogger and Instagram account @snackolator, who is known for covering and reviewing new drinks, foods, snacks, candy, and fast food products as they're released, shared a post and wrote:

"7UP just entered the summer drinks chat with a new soda that sounds absolutely perfect! Rolling into Kroger stores right now is the new Endless Summer flavor, which is 7UP blended with watermelon and strawberry flavors."

Revealing that the Endless Summer product line has been spotted exclusively at Kroger Family of Stores locations, they further added:

"It has been spotted at stores this weekend so be on the lookout at any Kroger or Kroger owned chains and this comes in both 12 packs of cans and 20oz bottles in both regular and zero."

The brand-new Endless Summer flavored Watermelon and Strawberry soda flavors are designed to kick off the summer season by blending two summer favorites, strawberry and watermelon, with the soda brand's signature citrus drink.

Availability

According to All Recipes, the new Endless Summer soda in Watermelon and Strawberry flavors will be available in regular and zero-sugar varieties. The summer-ready flavors will come in 12-ounce cans and 20-ounce bottles, but not in all grocery stores.

Notably, the soda brand launched the 7Up Tropical in mango and peach flavors in the US market in 2023, exclusively at Kroger and its stores. These new Endless Summer sodas in Watermelon and Strawberry flavors will also be exclusively sold here.

Fans can purchase these summery drinks in Kroger family stores, which include Ralphs, Dillons, Fry's, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Baker's, City Market, Mariano's, Metro Market, and any other Kroger-owned stores.

7Up's other summer offerings

Not too long ago, the soda brand also rereleased its fan-favorite Tropical drink to welcome the summer season. First released in 2023 as a limited-time and exclusive offering at Kroger-owned stores, this flavor combines the classic taste of the soda with tropical flavors of mango and peach.

Notably, the soda brand has now made this flavor a permanent offering. Fans can also get this flavor in a zero-sugar version.

About 7Up

Created by Charles Leiper Grigg in 1929, the lemon-lime-flavored soft drink was first introduced as "Bib-Label Lithiated Lemon-Lime Soda." However, it was later shortened to 7Up Lithiated Lemon Soda before getting its world-renowned name in 1936.

Keurig Dr Pepper now owns the brand and formula of a non-caffeinated soft drink. PepsiCo or its licensees distribute it internationally, except in the UK, where it's distributed by Carlsberg Britvic, a PepsiCo-designated UK distributor.

