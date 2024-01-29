The romantic city of Paris has once again been visited by fashion icons and brands for the Paris Fashion Week 2024 shows. There have been a series of anticipated shows like the men's Fall/Winter, the women's Fall/Winter collections, and the Haute Couture show which recently concluded. Celebrities and style icons from all over the world could be seen in magazine-worthy outfits to commemorate the historic event.

The Haute Couture season started with Schiaparelli, where big stars like Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya graced the event in draw-dropping outfits. The season continued as the mesmerizing presentations from Chanel took center stage, drawing front-rowers like Kendrick Lamar, Naomi Campbell, and Lucy Boynton.

The fashion season reached its Zenith as Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner came to witness John Galliano's fabulous presentation.

8 Best dressed celebrities at the Paris Fashion Week 2024

These celebrities not only came to witness the fabulous fashion presentations but also became the epitomes of style, showcasing their sartorial prowess. In this carefully curated list, we will be exploring 8 best-dressed celebrities at the Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Jennifer Lopez

Han So Hee

Zendaya

Rihanna

Kylie Jenner

Jordyn Woods

Kim Kardashian

Naomi Campbell

1. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing a coat made with 7000 real rose petals earlier in the week, but it was the floor-length green gown that the A-list actress and musician wore that had tongues wagging. The gown featured a plunging V-neckline and a gem-encrusted belt. The star accessorized with a long flowery cape and styled her hair in a ponytail. The famous diva wore smoky eye makeup with glossy lips.

2. Han So Hee

Han So Hee looked resplendent in Dior at the Paris Fashion Week. The South Korean actress donned a black sheer dress underneath a black and white patterned coat. The diva paired the dress with black stiletto heels and styled her hair in an elegant middle part. She opted for a no-jewelry look and wore bright red lipstick that drew attention to her face.

3. Zendaya

Zendaya, as usual, left fans awestruck with her outfits for the Paris Fashion Week. The Euphoria star's look for the Fendi show was a smooth combination of edgy and graceful as she was dressed in a burgundy cut-out gown that grazed the floor. She sported a chunky necklace and simple hoop earrings to finish off the look. Her haircut was reminiscent of the Star Trek characters and gave her appearance a futuristic appeal.

4. Rihanna

Rihanna Fenty looked Tres Chic in a Dior ensemble featuring a fitted skirt, a peplum top, and a quirky hat. The Fenty tycoon paired the outfit with black gloves, a black bag, and a pair of white high heels that created a fashionable contrast against the all-black look. The Work crooner opted for silver jewelry to seal off the statement-making look.

5. Kylie Jenner

The 26-year-old beauty mogul looked mermaid core chic for the Maison Margiela Haute Couture shows.Kylie Jenner caused a frenzy with a sequin embellished body contouring dress from the host brand. She gave full effect to the mermaid look with wet curly hair and dewy makeup. She accessorized with chunky white heels silver earrings and a ring dress for Margiela just hit different.

6. Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods channeled romance and femininity at the Paris Fashion Week. The 26-year-old socialite and style influencer donned a sheer ensemble embellished with floral patterns around the shoulders and on the waist. The predominantly mesh outfit was complemented by black pointy-toed heels and elaborate earrings. Woods wore bold makeup and a slick side part.

7. Kim Kardashian

The reality TV star proved yet again that she is a style icon for a reason. Kim Kardashian looked gorgeous at the Maison Margiela Couture show in a black gown with strategic cutouts that bared her midriff and her thighs. Her statement neckpiece drew attention to her neck and her smoky-eyed makeup and nude lips finished off the look perfectly.

8. Naomi Campbell

The iconic model looked Parisian chic at the Paris Fashion Show in a Chanel button-down blouse paired with skintight and elegant stilettos. Naomi Campbell graced the front row of the Chanel Haute Couture show alongside Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Kat Graham, and others who paid homage to Chanel's legendary designs.

Paris Fashion Week 2024 has kept fashion enthusiasts busy documenting various style inspo from stunning celebrity looks.

